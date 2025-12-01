Jennifer Garner's mini-me turns 20! How Violet Affleck is stepping into the spotlight in her own unique way

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck has grown up right before our eyes. On December 1, she celebrated her 20th birthday and she's following her parents' footsteps. She may not be interested in the acting realm; however, the young adult has gotten involved in advocating for global health and climate issues.

© GC Images Violet has turned 20 years old

In September 2025, she courageously gave a speech at the United Nations in which she addressed air pollution and her desire for the mask mandate to continue to proactively fight against long COVID. During the speech, she expressed that she was "furious" that she had caught a long COVID herself, and she put the blame on politicians. She revealed: "I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I'm OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."

© GC Images Ben is very proud of his daughter

Violet added: "It is a neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, 'We knew how to protect you and we didn't do it. We have access to a technology to prevent airborne disease, something that millions of our ancestors and millions of people around the world today would kill for, and we refuse to use it.'"

© Getty Images Ben believes that Violet takes after Jennifer

While she was a freshman at Yale last year, she became the proud author in the Yale Global Health Review for her piece titled A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles. In it she wrote: "Our bewildered response to crises like the L.A. fires tell us we may still be accustomed to addressing the climate crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic: as a question of how fast we can get back around to pretending like the problem is gone." Last year, she also passionately spoke against Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass' mask ban during a public hearing that was hosted at the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.

© WireImage Jennifer has always been an advocate as well

In 2022 Violet attended former President Joe Biden's state dinner with her mother, who serves as her inspiration. Jennifer has enthusiastically advocated for indigenous communities as an active partner of Save the Children for the past decade. Ben could not be prouder of his daughter and credits Jennifer for instilling activism in her. He shared with Access Hollywood: "She takes after her mom. She's spectacular. And I'm very lucky that I got a great partner and we've got great kids. It's the joy of my life, and I'm just very, very lucky. It makes me happy every day."