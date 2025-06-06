Violet Affleck steps out with rarely seen family member

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck enjoyed a special day out with her rarely seen grandmother Christopher Anne Boldt in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Wednesday.

The Yale University student was spotted getting lunch with her dad's mom in the star-studded neighbourhood. Violet exuded chic in a simple black T-shirt tucked into a long floral-print skirt. The summery ensemble was teamed with a pair of white sneakers and a vintage Chloe Marcie Buck Bag, which resales for a staggering $1,000.

© Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID Violet Affleck and her grandmother

The 19-year-old styled her brunette locks down into soft waves while her complexion was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Christopher opted for an all-white ensemble that featured a cozy cardigan and matching straight-leg pants. The stylish look was completed with a black leather shoulder bag and a pair of matching strappy wedge heels.

The Harvard-educated elementary school teacher walked alongside her granddaughter as the pair spent some quality time together.

© Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID The pair enjoyed a lunch in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner welcomed three children – Violet, Finn, and Samuel – with her ex-husband, Ben. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2005, divorced in 2018. However, Jennifer and Ben have managed to maintain a strong relationship when it comes to co-parenting their kids.

Ben Affleck's parents

Christopher and Timothy Affleck resided in California when they welcomed their eldest son in 1972. When the actor was three years old, the family relocated to Massachusetts and welcomed their second child, Casey Affleck.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and his mom

"My mother taught public school, went to Harvard and then got her master’s there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school," Ben told THR.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three kids

However, when Ben was 12 years old, his parents divorced and his father moved back to California. "She [Christopher] always made us go on family vacations. When you’re a kid, you just want to stay home and hang out with your friends. You don’t want to go to your grandparents’ house. But tradition meant a lot to her. She just insisted. We had a lot of fights about that. But now I love it and those are some of my favorite memories," Ben told People in 2020.

The actor's mother was also always supportive of Ben's performing pursuits. "I got into acting as a young child on account of a sort of arbitrary thing. A friend of my mom’s was a casting director so, really as kind of a lark," Ben shared with Parade. "I had a couple of acting jobs that had just enough exposure to give me the option to continue if I wanted to. I followed through with it."