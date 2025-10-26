Jennifer Garner reveals how her three children helped her make a positive change — and her famous friends are in awe

Jennifer Garner is incredibly down-to-earth and is often praised for doing good both in her local community and further afield. The Hollywood star has been encouraging her children to do the same, and it sounds like it's paid off! Over the weekend, Jennifer revealed that for a birthday present two and a half years ago, she had teamed up with her three children, Violet, Fin and Samuel, to plant a number of trees with LA Parks Foundation. Jennifer recently paid a visit to Julian C. Dixon Park to showcase the development of the trees, leaving many of her famous friends inspired.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Jennifer Garner's three children are 'so big now'

The actress posted footage of herself hugging a tree, and other clips of her planting a tree with the team. In the caption, she wrote: "Two and a half years ago, I reached out to @laparksfoundation— I had an idea for a birthday project: could my kids and I please plant trees with them? Yes, we could. Here are our trees, all grown up, providing shade and making the park prettier. I love trees; trees are my favorite people."

© Instagram Jennifer Garner and her three children planted several trees in LA

Friends including Reese Witherspoon responded to Jennifer's post, with The Morning Show actress writing: "This is a perfect idea! So inspiring." Tracee Ellis Ross wrote: "Amazing. Trees are my favorite people too. Trees and dogs are the best people." Rita Wilson added: "You're inspiring."

The Hollywood star opened up about the idea on social media

Jennifer prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, although her oldest daughter Violet, 19, has been making headlines by making a positive impact too. The Yale student is an advocate for supporting those suffering from long Covid, and spoke at the UN on September 23 while wearing a K95 mask, telling the audience: "We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future. But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes."

© Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal Jennifer is teaching her children to help others

She also spoke at the LA County Board of Supervisors in July 2024 about implementing mask mandates to protect the population after the COVID-19 pandemic. "I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," she said. "I'm okay now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."

© Getty Images Jennifer with her three children back in 2018

"To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities," she continued.

Violet's parents are incredibly proud of her and her dad, Ben Affleck, made a rare comment about her during the premiere of Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which he directed. Talking to Access Hollywood about Violet's activism, he said: "I could not be more proud of my children. I can't even tell you." He continued: "[Violet] takes after her mom. She's spectacular. And I'm very lucky that I've got a great partner and that we got great kids. It's the joy of my life and I'm just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day."