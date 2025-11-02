Jennifer Garner shares rare photos of daughter Violet looking back on 'confusing and messy' early years

Jennifer Garner transparently shared what it was really like being a working mom while her daughter Violet, now 19, was a baby. The actress posted a video explaining that she had a personal connection as to why she became a co-founder of the food brand Once Upon a Farm. In the clip she shared adorable and rare pictures from almost two decades ago of Violet. She candidly recalled that her passion for the brand came from her own obstacles of motherhood.

Jennifer revealed: "Once Upon a Farm was a total no-brainer as a working mom. I remember coming home from work. I was shooting The Kingdom. I had my first baby. I remember being covered in fake blood and dirt and just standing at the blender crying. Making baby food was confusing and messy. I didn't know if my baby was even getting the right nutrition."

The 13 Going on 30 star got involved with the company because she wanted to help fellow mothers with exhausting schedules provide their babies with a convenient yet healthy food choice. She continued: "Once Upon a Farm would have been a no-brainer, game-changer, day saver. It was so clear that Cassandra [Curtis] created this company with the goal of nourishing babies and kids with organic, real food. I wanted to be part of what she was building."

She has been the proud co-founder of the brand for the past eight years and she confirmed in her caption: "For what it's worth, this is my why," with a heart emoji. Fans of the food products cheered on Jennifer's efforts. One person wrote: "You have made so many family's lives better with your 'why.' Thank you for making such an important aspect of parenting easier."

A second person added: "I love this story. I love that you have done this for kids." Jennifer, who has since given herself the nickname Farmer Jen, revealed that it was her mother who taught her to love the farm life. She shared on Good Morning America: "My mom was such a farmer girl and so we always were at Farmer's Markets. We always had a huge garden, and she's always just taught us [that] the closer to Earth, the closer to the sunshine, the more you're gonna love it."

© Instagram Jennifer gets honest about raising her daughter, now 19, when she was a baby

The actress spends a lot of time gardening on the family farm and is hands-on as a proud co-founder. She even charmingly expressed that one of her favorite jobs is "driving the tractor." Once Upon a Farm runs out of Jennifer's farmhouse in Oklahoma, which the family purchased in 1936 for $700.

© Instagram Jennifer shared the difficulties she faced being a working mother

Most of the brand's vegetables and fruits are grown on the 20-acre plot of land, which added 35 acres to its layout over the years. The family grows delicious and fresh ingredients such as beets, potatoes, onions and more there. Once Upon a farm began in 2015 and the actress signed on two years later to help make a difference.