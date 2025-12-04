Meet 50 Cent's 2 lookalike kids, including estranged son he once branded 'entitled'

50 Cent welcomed his first son before he became a successful rapper, but unlike his longstanding career, their relationship hasn't lasted.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, welcomed his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, in 1996 with his then-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins.

However, after a rocky split, which resulted in a bitter custody battle, 50 Cent and Marquise have had a tumultuous relationship and have been estranged for many years.

50 Cent's youngest son, however, Sire Jackson, enjoys a close relationship with his dad, who captioned a photo of them on Father's Day in 2019: "Best Friends Forever!"

© Getty Images Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is a dad of two

Discover more about 50 Cent's two kids below.

Marquise Jackson, 29

© Instagram Marquise and 50 Cent have been estranged for over a decade

Marquise was born to 50 Cent and his then-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, on October 13, 1996. Like his dad, he is a rapper and actor, but the two have been estranged for over a decade.

50 Cent's split from Marquise's mom was tumultuous, and the pair were involved in a bitter custody battle that wasn't resolved until October 2008, which affected his relationship with his son.

In the summer of 2008, 50 Cent admitted to MTV that his relationship with Marquise was "changing because he and his mom aren't friends anymore," and in 2017, Marquise said his bond with his dad went "completely went south" when he was "probably like 10 or 11."

"He wasn't really around enough," he told Rap-Up. "It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened. For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero.

© Instagram 50 Cent and Marquise's relationship 'went south' when he was 10 or 11

"He's on television, he does this, he does this, he would take me to school. It was like having a father who's Superman, more or less. But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people."

Marquise added: "That's what happened with me and my father. He's still alive but I can't tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue."

Their estrangement only got worse in 2018 when 50 Cent left a comment on a photo of Marquise and the son of Supreme McGriff, one of the rapper's rivals, saying he wouldn't mind if Marquise was "hit by a bus."

Following backlash, 50 Cent took to Twitter (now X) and said he had "zero ill will towards anyone living on this Earth," adding: "The people Shanquois son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me. I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had."

© Instagram Marquise looks so much like his dad

After his dad called him "entitled" in October 2022, Marquise offered his father $6,700 to spend 24 hours with him, "so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid." In response, 50 Cent said on The Breakfast Club: "I don't think the relationship works."

Following the interview, Marquise called out his dad on Instagram, writing: "Now y'all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [world] & behind the scenes.

"I have no phone number for you & You've had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you. This seems to be the only way to reach you."

© Instagram Marquise is a rapper and actor like his dad

He continued: "I'm not a kid anymore. No mommy involved. I don't want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2. I don't like attention I had so many opportunities to get that and I choose not too.

"I saw the breakfast club interview and it didn't sound like much accountability there just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation."

He added: "Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I'm ready when you ready to sit down & talk."

Sire Jackson

© Instagram Sire landed a $700,000 contract when he was two

50 Cent's youngest child, however, has a great relationship with his dad. Born on September 1, 2012, to 50 Cent and his girlfriend at the time, model Daphne Joy, Sire often features on his dad's social media.

In 2019, the actor spent $100,000 to rent out an entire Toys R Us store for Sire to shop till he dropped ahead of Christmas.

© Instagram Sire has a very close bond with his dad

"When I asked my Dad for the 'WHOLE Toys R Us Store' for Christmas I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did. Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!" Daphne shared on Sire's Instagram page, which she runs.

50 Cent has even set up a trust fund for Sire so he can enjoy his money when he's older and more mature.

© Instagram 50 Cent and Sire are 'best friends forever'

Sire has already added a big chunk to the fund after he landed a $700,000 contract with Kidz Safe headphones when he was just two years old. "He's got a [modeling] deal now with Kidz Safe," 50 Cent said on Power 105.1. "They paid him a big payment, too. He's super cute, you gotta pay for it."