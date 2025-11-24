John Travolta can't believe 'how quickly' son has grown up as he shares photo of tall teen on Scandinavian vacation

It was an extra special celebratory weekend for John Travolta and his family.

On Sunday, November 23, the Grease star's youngest son, Ben, rang in his 15th trip around the sun.

In addition to the birthday boy, the Saturday Night Fever actor also shared daughter Ella Bleu, 25, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who he married in 1991, and who passed away in 2020. The couple were also parents to son Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering from a seizure.

© Instagram John shared a photo of ben on their recent Scandinavian getaway

For Ben's special day, John, 71, took to Instagram and shared a photo of Ben on what appears to be their recent trip to Norway.

Ben already looks so grown up, standing tall atop a rock with a stunning, wintery lake and mountain view behind him. "Happy Birthday my dear Ben! I can't believe how quickly you've grown up! I love you!" John marveled in his caption.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Happy Birthday, Ben! You are living an amazing life," as others followed suit with: "Happy happy birthday, Ben. May all your dreams come true," and: "Love it, great shot and you can see the love in the smile," as well as: "Happy birthday to a handsome young man."

© Instagram The family is based in Florida

In honor of Ben's birthday last year, John shared an adorable photo of him receiving a kiss from their beloved family pup Peanut, and wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday my Ben. Your dad loves you! And so does Peanut!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: John Travolta impresses with hiking video featuring son Ben

Ben's big sister Ella also shared a sweet tribute at the time, along with a stunning photo of him with a sorbet-hued sunset behind him while they were on a boat. "Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!!!! I love you," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Though John has always kept his kids largely out of the spotlight, fans of his are no strangers to seeing occasional glimpses of their trips together, and what a supportive dad John is.

© Instagram Kelly passed away in the summer of 2020

He has also opened up about how he approached parenting when it came to the aftermath of Kelly's passing in 2020. In 2021, speaking on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart, he explained that Ben expressed his fears that he would lose John as well.

© Getty Images Ella is a budding singer

John then shared: "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," adding: "I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'"

He went on: "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can… So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."