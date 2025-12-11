Martin Compston's son he quietly welcomed after Line of Duty ended

Martin Compston will soon be returning to our screens DI Steve Arnott when Line of Duty returns for its highly anticipated seventh series. The star hasn't been in the role since 2021, instead racking up credits in the likes of Vigil, The Rig and Red Eye.

When the star eventually returns to filming the hit police procedural, it will be a different experience as he will have a son waiting at home for him. The star and his wife, Tianna Flynn, have kept much of their child's life out of the spotlight, but they have shared some sweet moments with him.

Here's all you need to know about Martin's life away from the screen...

Wife

Martin is married to fellow actor Tianna Flynn, who has also appeared in Line of Duty, and they said 'I do' in 2016 after dating for two years. The actor wore a traditional Scottish kilt and outfit in homage to his heritage and Tiana wowed in a mermaid style wedding dress.

They tied the knot in his Scottish hometown of Greenock at St Joseph's Chapel with guests including Martin's co-star Adrian Dunbar, before hosting their reception at Mar Hall.The couple first met at a bar, with Martin explaining: "We met in a bar and she was the hostess. It was happy hour on a Monday so the place was deserted. Obviously my wife's quite kind of strikingly beautiful you know she's got this incredible hair.

"I was a right few [drinks] in, it was happy hour. So she was kind of forced to put up with me and my pal for several hours. It's just amazing that we walked into that bar on that day and I think about it and go, 'If I didn't, then...' You know, she's my wife and we have a kid together now.

Martin's son

It is believed that Martin Compston has one child. Back in 2019, it was revealed that Martin and Tianna were expecting when she arrived at the Henley Festival with a baby bump. In May 2020, Martin confirmed he had become a father in an interview with The Mail, saying that they had a newborn.

Fellow Line of Duty star Vicky McClure made a rare comment about Martin's child during a Q&A, revealing that the cast had bought him a mini waistcoat so he could be just like the character Steve that his dad plays in Line of Duty! "I'm pretty sure when Martin had his baby, we did buy his baby a waistcoat," she said. How cute!

© World Productions/Steffan Hill Martin's son can be a mini-Steve!

Speaking to The Mail about becoming a father, Martin explained that it was a hard job and it also prepared him for his role in The Nest, being exhausted and worn out. The actor was forced to speak out after a newspaper mistakenly quoted that Martin and Tianna had a "fertility struggle". It is believed the error came when Martin was talking to Dermot O'Leary on Radio 2 about his character on the show The Nest who was going through such trauma.

"Fortunately my wife and I never had to go through the pain of fertility problems but we have friends that have and it’s heartbreaking. It's not something that should be used to generate inaccurate click bait headlines," part of the statement read.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star keeps his son out of the public eye

In 2023, the star headed to Bangladesh where he witnessed the horrors of child labour. In an interview with STV, he opened up about how the experience impacted him when thinking about his own son. "I held my wee one a lot longer in the airport and my mind couldn’t help going back to Nirob and Hridoy [children he met]," he said. "Every kid should have a safe space to play."