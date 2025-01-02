Martin Compston's 'heartbreaking' romantic reveal in TV show return - exclusive

Martin Compston has been very busy since the last season of Line of Duty, and the actor is most recently set to reprise his role in the hit Prime Video show The Rig opposite Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire.

The story follows a group of workers on an oil rig who realise that there is something supernatural in the ocean which could threaten their entire crew.

Season one saw a relationship blossom between Martin and Emily's characters, Fulmer and Rose, and Emily has opened up about what to expect from the love story in season two – and it sounds amazing!

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Emily explained: "I can't get over where it goes. In season one I feel like, at least from Rose's perspective, she was toeing the company line and climbing the ladder, and her relationship with Fulmer was a 'when it works for her' kind of thing. She wasn't as invested as she is now.

© Jamie Simpson Emily Hampshire, Martin Compston and Iain Glen during The Rig season 2 premiere

"Now she's part of the crew and she's trying to be a leader. The ending with Fulmer and Rose is so heart-swelling, heartbreaking at the same time. We have this ending that I can't tell you about, but it felt so magical on the day because of the setting that we're in. We're in the deep sea. And then to see it on screen… it was even better than we thought it was."

Iain Glen, who plays Magnus MacMillan on the show, also teased what to expect, saying: "If love is a little bit about self-sacrifice for the other person, it could not be a more poetic romantic ending. I think it's really brave writing and honestly the two of them are heartbreaking and it's incredibly touching."

Season two, which returns on 2 January, follows the Kinloch Bravo crew following their escape from the North Sea tsunami, where they find themselves captives on a new rig deep in the Arctic Circle.

The synopsis reads: "While Magnus, Rose, Fulmer and Coake remain in the Arctic, battling each other across two of the harshest environments on Earth to combat the ever-growing threat of the Ancestor, Cat and Hutton agree to Lennox’s devil’s bargain and return to land, only to find themselves pawns in an escalating war within Pictor as the company scrambles to cover up its part in the disaster still unfolding at home."