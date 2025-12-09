Meet Jim Belushi's 3 kids, including the 2 who are following in his acting and singing footsteps

The dad-of-three is watching his children follow in his footsteps – both in acting and in singing. The actor and comedian has three children – Robert, 45, Jamison, 26, and Jared, 23 – with two of his ex-wives, SandraDavenport and JenniferSloan.
Jim and his children carry on John's on-screen legacy, starring in television shows and films and performing on stage. Join HELLO! as we look into Jim's children and their impressive careers.
Robert James Belushi
Jim's oldest child, Robert, was born on October 23, 1980 in Chicago, Illinois to his famous father and Sandra Davenport. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 2004 before moving over to Hollywood. Robert has starred in several films and television shows, like According to Jim, Sorority Row, and The Joe Schmo Show.
Jim's daughter, Jamison "Jami" Bess Belushi is his first child with ex-wife, Jennifer Sloan. While she has acted in shows like According to Jim and The Bold and the Beautiful, Jami is more focused on her music career. While she has yet to release music of her own, Jami has performed on stage with her father, as well as at sporting events across the country.
Jami on-stage with her dad
In July, Jami debuted an original song to 25,000 in Chicago and was joined on stage by her dad and his longtime friend and fellow comedian Dan Aykroyd. She wrote to Instagram: "My 1st round of [photos] from WINDY CITY SMOKE OUT. Not over it."
Jami has also performed the National Anthem at a Detroit Lions game and a Chicago Cubs game.
Jared James Belushi
Jim's youngest son, Jared, 23, is not as involved in Hollywood as Robert and Jami are. He is set to star in a short film, Bar Mitzvah Boy, but aside from that keeps a very low profile. Jared recently shared a series of photos to his 6,000 Instagram followers of his girlfriend, Abby Van Ness and himself, writing: "[I am] so lucky and grateful to not be your sous [chef] but your boyfriend during your life."