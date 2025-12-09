Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Jim Belushi's 3 kids, including the 2 who are following in his acting and singing footsteps
Comedian and musician Jim Belushi is creating a Hollywood dynasty. His three children are following in his famous footsteps.

Jim Belushi attends the 2025 AFI Fest© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Jim Belushi is creating a Hollywood dynasty. The former Saturday Night Live star has worked in the entertainment business for almost five decades, starring in films like Trading Places and The Ghost Writer. Jim wasn't the only Belushi to break out on screen. 

The dad-of-three is watching his children follow in his footsteps – both in acting and in singing. The actor and comedian has three childrenRobert, 45, Jamison, 26, and Jared, 23 – with two of his ex-wives, Sandra Davenport and Jennifer Sloan

The Belushis are known for their comedic chops, His late brother, John Belushi, was one of seven SNL cast members in the first season and starred in iconic comedies National Lampoon's Animal House, 1941, and The Blues Brothers. John tragically died in 1985 from a drug overdose

Jim and his children carry on John's on-screen legacy, starring in television shows and films and performing on stage. Join HELLO! as we look into Jim's children and their impressive careers.

Jim Belushi and Robert Belushi attend the Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet"© Getty Images

Robert James Belushi

Jim's oldest child, Robert, was born on October 23, 1980 in Chicago, Illinois to his famous father and Sandra Davenport. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 2004 before moving over to Hollywood. Robert has starred in several films and television shows, like According to Jim, Sorority Row, and The Joe Schmo Show.

Robert Belushi in Abbott Elementary© Instagram

Robert's appearances with famous women

Most recently, he appeared in Abbott Elementary alongside Quinta Brunson and in Running Point alongside Kate Hudson. In 2014, Robert married his actress wife Chelsea Wernsman. The couple is very private, sharing few photos of their life to social media.

Jami Belushi performs onstage at "An Unforgettable Evening" 2025 Gala© Getty Images

Jamison Bess Belushi

Jim's daughter, Jamison "Jami" Bess Belushi is his first child with ex-wife, Jennifer Sloan. While she has acted in shows like According to Jim and The Bold and the Beautiful, Jami is more focused on her music career. While she has yet to release music of her own, Jami has performed on stage with her father, as well as at sporting events across the country.

Jami Belushi on stage with her dad, Jim Belushi© Instagram

Jami on-stage with her dad

In July, Jami debuted an original song to 25,000 in Chicago and was joined on stage by her dad and his longtime friend and fellow comedian Dan Aykroyd. She wrote to Instagram: "My 1st round of [photos] from WINDY CITY SMOKE OUT. Not over it."

Jami has also performed the National Anthem at a Detroit Lions game and a Chicago Cubs game.

Jared Belushi and his girlfriend© Instagram

Jared James Belushi

Jim's youngest son, Jared, 23, is not as involved in Hollywood as Robert and Jami are. He is set to star in a short film, Bar Mitzvah Boy, but aside from that keeps a very low profile. Jared recently shared a series of photos to his 6,000 Instagram followers of his girlfriend, Abby Van Ness and himself, writing: "[I am] so lucky and grateful to not be your sous [chef] but your boyfriend during your life."

