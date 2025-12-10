Jamie Oliver's lookalike son Buddy, 15, stands head and shoulders above mum Jools

Jamie Oliver has somewhat of a prodigy in his son Buddy, whom he has said is a keen young chef – and a tall one at that! Taking to Facebook on 9 November 2025, the author of the bestselling cookbook Eat Yourself Healthy, 50, shared a new photo of his 15-year-old son standing next to his mother, Jools Oliver.

The teen towered over his mum, who is the founder and designer for children's wear brand Little Bird by Jools Oliver, and is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall. The pair stood in the dining room of the £6 million Oliver family home in Braintree, Essex. Buddy was seen holding a pair of blue football boots as he stood beside his mum, who shot a cheeky look at the camera.



© Facebook/Jamie Oliver Buddy towered over Jools

Meet the Oliver brood

Buddy is just one of five children that the Naked Chef star shares with his wife Jools, whom he married in 2000 after meeting as teenagers when their mutual friend Jimmy Doherty set them up on a double date to the cinema. The happy couple are also mum and dad to Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, and River, nine.

However, Buddy is the only one who has expressed a keen interest in cooking – so far. In a continuation of HELLO!'s long-standing coverage of the Oliver family's life, the chef shared more details on his son's interests in an exclusive interview in September 2025. "Buddy loves to cook, but he's a teenager, so he's exploring all of his passions at the moment, whether that's fashion, playing sports, or music," Jamie revealed.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: HELLO! joins Jamie Oliver for his new pasta masterclass

Jamie reveals Buddy's budding passion

"I know that cooking is something he'll come back to throughout his life. He's got that skill base and, once you've learnt it, it's something you can always use." Though it will be some time before Buddy finds himself working in a professional kitchen (if he goes down that route), he has tried it on for size, having starred in his father's appearance on Netflix's Chef's Table: Legends series in April 2025, where the father-son duo were seen making pasta from scratch at home, and as the host of Cooking Buddies, a culinary show for kids TV channel, CBBC.

Jamie's emptier nest at home with son Buddy

Meanwhile, Jamie's daughter Poppy, 23, has spent time travelling around Australia, and Daisy is a student nurse. With the older two having moved out of home, Jamie and Jools have had to acclimatise to an emptier nest at their Spain Hall home, the 70-acre estate they purchased in 2019. "With less of us at home, it’s slightly less chaotic, but I’m not going to lie and say it’s quieter," Jamie told HELLO! in the same exclusive interview from earlier this year.

"We do still have that buzz that comes with the rhythm of school and family life with the younger three. The two older girls might have left home, but we still speak every day, and they come back a lot, so we're never a smaller team for long."