Royal nanny's strict golden rule for George, Charlotte and Louis' mealtimes

The Prince and Princess of Wales' nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, has been a valued member of their staff for over 10 years and was recognised for her work in the New Year Honours list with a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver). The Spanish native childcare professional, who has worked with William and Kate since 2014, after Prince George's birth in 2013, has a number of duties, from caring for the children when their parents are on overseas royal trips to preparing nutritious meals for them.

There are certain rules around food and eating that Maria would have been taught about while studying at the prestigious Norland College in Bath. The institution is the world's oldest for childcare and is famous for its hands-on education for professional nannies like Maria.

© Getty Images Maria Teresa Turrion is nanny to the Wales children

In 2020, Norland nanny Louenna Hood gave HELLO! a rundown of the food rules she has picked up – and there's every likelihood that Maria approaches feeding Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, in this way so they don't develop into what many call 'fussy eaters'.

6 tips for dealing with fussy eaters according to a Norland nanny "Eat together – this is so important! If you sit there watching your child eat with nothing to do yourself, it creates massive pressure on them and increases your anxiety. If they see the adults around them eating the same foods, it will encourage them to try different things. "Get your child to help in the kitchen. They love to eat fresh food that they have prepared. "Offer small, manageable portions so your child isn’t put off or overwhelmed. "Don’t let mealtimes become a battle. If they feel you are getting frustrated, it will fuel them to create more of a fuss. Keep your voice calm and controlled, and tell them to try and eat what they can. "Set some simple rules. My two most important rules would be that children always have to try everything, even if it’s just one bite. Then after tasting it, if they don’t like it we don't make a fuss or remove it from their plate, they just leave it on the side and eat the rest of the meal. "If your children absolutely refuse to eat vegetables, try blending steamed vegetables and adding them to sauces. Recipe ideas include macaroni cheese with hidden cauliflower, tomato pasta sauce filled with hidden vegetables and homemade burgers with grated apple, carrot, courgette, red pepper and onion."

William and Kate already follow these rules themselves, for example, we know that Kate cooks pizza and pasta with the kids and has previously revealed that George and Charlotte love getting their hands messy making homemade pizza dough - a classic Norland technique to demystify food.

How do Norland nannies' food rules help the royal children?

It's a Norland nanny's rule around eating together that Dr Sasha Hall, a HCPC-registered senior education and child psychologist, sees as particularly beneficial. "Children learn through observation. Eating together as a family provides positive role modelling and reduces pressure on the child," she tells us. "When adults eat separately or focus all their attention on watching a child eat, this can unintentionally increase anxiety and reduce enjoyment."

© Getty Norland nannies encourage positive eating habits

She also adds that children (like George, Charlotte, and Louis) can benefit from the rule around trying a new food in a managed way. "Children are more motivated when they feel a sense of control. Providing structured choices, such as one bite or five bites, encourages participation without creating power struggles," the child psychologist explains. "The key is that eating is framed as a choice, not a test."

© Getty Images William and Kate's nanny looks after their children

A calm approach will have been part of Maria's training prior to being taken on by William and Kate, which Dr Sasha says is key. "Pressure, bribery or visible frustration can heighten anxiety and reduce appetite," she tells us, "A calm, consistent adult response helps children feel safe and supported, even when they eat very little."

Banning the term 'fussy eater'

Most importantly, Dr Sasha says using the term "fussy eater" around a child is a big no-no – something Norland nannies are taught about.

© Getty Norland nannies are told not to call children "fussy"

In 2021, Norland's head of students said: "As an adult, it is important to always use positive language surrounding food in front of children. By saying that you don't like a particular food in earshot of your little ones, you risk them absorbing that information and also taking on that behaviour."

Dr Sasha explains further: "Labels shape identity. When a child repeatedly hears themselves described as a fussy eater, this can become internalised and influence how they approach food, mealtimes and even their sense of competence.

"This creates a risk of a self-fulfilling prophecy, where negative expectations lead to anxious or avoidant eating behaviours," the expert continues. "Rather than labelling the child, it is more helpful to view eating preferences as part of typical development and as something that can change over time with positive experiences."