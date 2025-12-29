Prince William and Princess Kate's nanny to be honoured with special award

The Prince and Princess of Wales' nanny has been a special part of their family for 11 years, and now her hard work is being recognised with a very special award.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who was taken on as William and Kate's nanny in 2014, has made the New Year Honours list and is given a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for her services to the couple.

© Getty Maria Teresa is the children's nanny

Meet William and Kate's nanny

Trained at the prestigious Norland College, the Spanish-born childcare professional works with the couple in private and during public occasions. In 2018, she was seen wearing the distinctive brown and white Norland uniform while tending to Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding.

© Getty Maria heading to the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in 2017

Most recently, she was seen in the back of Prince William's car as Charlotte rode in the front, heading back from a Christmas Lunch for members of the royal family, hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on 16 December.

What does William and Kate's nanny do?

HELLO! previously spoke to nanny Louenna Hood, author of Your Baby’s First Year, who trained at the famous Norland College in Bath, just as the Waleses' nanny Maria did.

© Getty Images William and Kate's nanny heading back after the pre-Christmas lunch

She revealed that a Norland nanny's duties evolve with the children. She told us: "With children at school during the day, you are required to organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs.

"Organisation is key for making each child has a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit."

Norland nannies are also trained in planning nutritional evening meals and supporting the child's emotional needs.

Royal staff recognised in New Year Honours list

The list, which was made public on 29 December, also recognised King Charles' medical team, including Professor Philip Anthony Bloom, who is the King's eye surgeon, Professor Charles Deakin, a travelling physician to Charles and Camilla, and plastic surgeon Simon Eccles become Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for their service to the monarch.

Meanwhile, Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, a driver for William and Kate, also received a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver).

What is the New Year Honours list?

The New Year Honours list awards special recognition to people across the UK (and some Commonwealth realms) from the arts to sports and charity work, for outstanding service and achievement.

The honours, which are decided by an independent committe before being put in front of the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the King, include Knighthoods, Damehoods, as well as Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Who else made the 2025 New Year Honours list?

1/ 4 © Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage Idris Elba Luther star Idria Elba will soon be known as Sir Idris as he has received a knighthood. The actor, 53, is being knighted for services to young people, having founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports community empowerment, education, youth advocacy, and sustainable development. The star said: "I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition, and resilience have driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation. "I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence."



2/ 4 © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo is being honoured with an MBE for her services to music and drama. The award comes after the actress, 38, who hails from Stockwell in London, appeared in Wicked (2024) and Wicked: For Good (2025) in the lead role as Elphaba Thropp alongside Ariana Grande.

3/ 4 © Getty Images for Disney Warwick Davis Actor Warwick Davis, who has appeared in Star Wars and Harry Potter, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). The star, 55, received the honour for his services to drama and charity.