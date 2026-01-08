Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara turns 21! Her red carpet evolution in photos

The Maria actress adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia as a baby, and she was adopted by the F1 actor soon after

Zahara Marley Jolie and Angelina Jolie, courtesy of Getty Images© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The oldest of exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughters, Zahara Marley, is officially an adult!

The Spelman College student turned 21 on January 8, 2026, officially the third adult in the family. Among her siblings, her brothers Maddox, 24, and Pax, 22, are the oldest, followed by her sister Shiloh, 19, and the youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

The 20-year-old spoke on the issue of period poverty© Women in Training, Inc./Mega
Zahara Marley Jolie is officially an adult!

Angelina, 50, and Brad, 62, have remained on seemingly acrimonious terms since their 2019 divorce, extending to their continued legal battles. Despite reports that the kids are distancing themselves from their dad, they're definitely coming into their own and embracing life in the spotlight as they get older.

Zahara, in particular, has made a mark for herself as an active participant in student life activities on campus, and even following in her mom's footsteps as a red carpet pro. Did you know that her first red carpet appearance was over a decade ago?

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Angelina Jolie's Most Iconic Looks

Take a look with us at the newly-minted adult's best red carpet moments over the years, from 2015 to now…

Actress/director Angelina Jolie (C) with Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt (L) and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt (R) in the audience during Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California.© Getty Images

First appearance

While not a red carpet per se, Zahara and her sister Shiloh joined their mom at the Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in March 2015, where Angelina won Favorite Villain for her turn in Maleficent.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Angelina Jolie, Saara Chaudry and Nora Twomey attend "The Breadwinner" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.© Getty Images

Red carpet debut

Two years later, she and several of her siblings made their official red carpet debut, attending the premiere of The Breadwinner during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017.

Producer Rithy Panh, Kompheak Phorung, Pax Jolie-Pitt, writer Loung Ung, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, director/writer/producer Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, guest, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere at DGA Theater on September 14, 2017 in New York City.© Getty Images

Altogether now

All six of the Jolie-Pitt siblings came together to support their mom at the New York premiere of First They Killed My Father, directed and produced by Angelina.

Angelina Jolie, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt attend the premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" at El Capitan Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Making it a tradition

Another two years later, in March of 2019, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne joined Angelina for the premiere of Disney's Dumbo.

US actress Angelina Jolie (C) and children (fromL) Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive for the world premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on September 30, 2019.© Getty Images

The Maleficent phase

Later that year, all four of them joined Angelina during the press tour for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, with Zahara in particular breaking out her best red carpet gowns for the premieres as the oldest of the four siblings.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Return to the spotlight

Following another two year break due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Angelina and her kids returned to the carpet for the premiere of Marvel's Eternals in 2021, with Zahara in particular standing out with notable bling aka her mom's Elie Saab Couture gown from the 2014 Oscars.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend Variety's Power Of Women at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Going solo

At Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021, Zahara made her first solo red carpet appearance with her mom, with the two opting for contrasting dresses (and it won't be the last time!).

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend the 'Maria' screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Sibling love

For the press tour of their mom's comeback vehicle, Maria, Zahara was joined by her older brothers Pax and Maddox at the film's New York Film Festival premiere in September 2024.

Zahara Marley Jolie, Angelina Jolie at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2025 in Palm Springs, California.© Getty Images

Shining solo

In January 2025, mother and daughter put on their most sophisticated gowns for the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, where Angelina was honored once again.

Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Present day

Zahara's latest red carpet appearance came just two days later, at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards to support Angelina, nominated for her gripping turn in Maria, opting once again for contrasting but complimentary gowns.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More