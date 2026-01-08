Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara turns 21! Her red carpet evolution in photos

The oldest of exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughters, Zahara Marley, is officially an adult!

The Spelman College student turned 21 on January 8, 2026, officially the third adult in the family. Among her siblings, her brothers Maddox, 24, and Pax, 22, are the oldest, followed by her sister Shiloh, 19, and the youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

© Women in Training, Inc./Mega Zahara Marley Jolie is officially an adult!

Angelina, 50, and Brad, 62, have remained on seemingly acrimonious terms since their 2019 divorce, extending to their continued legal battles. Despite reports that the kids are distancing themselves from their dad, they're definitely coming into their own and embracing life in the spotlight as they get older.

Zahara, in particular, has made a mark for herself as an active participant in student life activities on campus, and even following in her mom's footsteps as a red carpet pro. Did you know that her first red carpet appearance was over a decade ago?

Take a look with us at the newly-minted adult's best red carpet moments over the years, from 2015 to now…

© Getty Images First appearance While not a red carpet per se, Zahara and her sister Shiloh joined their mom at the Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in March 2015, where Angelina won Favorite Villain for her turn in Maleficent.

© Getty Images Red carpet debut Two years later, she and several of her siblings made their official red carpet debut, attending the premiere of The Breadwinner during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017.

© Getty Images Altogether now All six of the Jolie-Pitt siblings came together to support their mom at the New York premiere of First They Killed My Father, directed and produced by Angelina.

© Getty Images Making it a tradition Another two years later, in March of 2019, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne joined Angelina for the premiere of Disney's Dumbo.

© Getty Images The Maleficent phase Later that year, all four of them joined Angelina during the press tour for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, with Zahara in particular breaking out her best red carpet gowns for the premieres as the oldest of the four siblings.

© Getty Images Return to the spotlight Following another two year break due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Angelina and her kids returned to the carpet for the premiere of Marvel's Eternals in 2021, with Zahara in particular standing out with notable bling aka her mom's Elie Saab Couture gown from the 2014 Oscars.

© Getty Images Going solo At Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021, Zahara made her first solo red carpet appearance with her mom, with the two opting for contrasting dresses (and it won't be the last time!).

© Getty Images Sibling love For the press tour of their mom's comeback vehicle, Maria, Zahara was joined by her older brothers Pax and Maddox at the film's New York Film Festival premiere in September 2024.

© Getty Images Shining solo In January 2025, mother and daughter put on their most sophisticated gowns for the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, where Angelina was honored once again.