Angelina Jolie is making the most of her acting comeback, and she's bringing her six children along for the ride, with her oldest daughter joining her for the season's first major awards ceremony.

The actress, 49, hit the red carpet at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills joined by none other than her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie.

The 19-year-old has been by her mom's side for several events surrounding Angelina's newest release, Maria, which earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.

Mother and daughter opted for dresses inspired by nature, with Angelina wearing a show-stopping gown covered in crystal tendrils that criss-crossed across her body, evoking roots.

The dazzling outfit almost appeared semi-sheer and hugged her at the waist. She styled the look with her hair worn down and droplet earrings.

Zahara, meanwhile, opted for a white dress that featured a pattern in black that also resembled a tree with its branches spreading out, covered in little crystal appliqués. She wore her hair in glamorous up-do.

© Getty Images Angelina attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Most recently, she was her mom's date for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards earlier in the week, with the two sporting contrasting black and white dresses.

She was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her turn in Maria, and paid tribute to her six children in her speech. "There was Maria and there was Callas; Callas was loved, but Maria was often alone."

"But I'm around today because when I walk off this stage, I am more myself because of you, Zahara, and your brothers and sisters. I love you."

© Getty Images Her daughter Zahara was her date for the night

She also spoke of motherhood in a conversation with W Magazine discussing playing the opera diva and separating herself from her role. "I was very 'in it' when I was in it," Angelina noted.

"I had seven months of singing class, Italian class, and opera class. Then, throughout filming, Pablo and the team treated me like a singer — which really meant a lot to me. I had pianos wherever I went, my coaches, my exercises, and every night I was practicing for the next performance."

© Getty Images She wore a stunning sequin-covered gown with crystal tendrils

"But I'm different because I'm a mom, so I was able to step away from a heavy day at work and think about something else." Speaking of motherhood, though, she poignantly also mentioned that her foray into acting had been for her mother, the late Marcheline Bertrand.

"She pursued acting, but by the time my mom was 25, she was divorced with two kids and she decided to focus her life solely on motherhood. She didn't make me feel like it was a sacrifice — she loved being a stay-at-home mom."

© Getty Images Zahara wore a white gown with a similar nature-inspired black print

"But she really wanted me to be an actress. I don't remember making the choice. I remember it made my mom happy. My mom was my manager, and we were a team. I always wanted to buy her a house, and I started to pay the bills. When my mom passed, it was harder for me to be an actress because I realized how much of it was for her."