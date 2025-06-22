For Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's oldest daughter Zahara, summer break is already off to a magical start in the most wonderful place on Earth.

The 20-year-old student at Spelman College was photographed spending her summer break at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, joined by her reported boyfriend Elijah M. Cooper.

What do we know about the very private college student's supposed budding new romance? Read on to learn more…

Who is Zahara's mystery man?

Elijah M. Cooper is, just like Zahara's parents, a working actor. He is also currently a college student, pursuing a degree at Morehouse College through the Morehouse Online program while based in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Zahara is reportedly dating actor Elijah M. Cooper

The 19-year-old's first on-screen credit goes back to 2018, appearing in an episode of Murder Chose Me. He's since made a handful of appearances in a number of TV series and films over the years.

His most notable appearances include a recurring role on the Nickelodeon sitcom That Girl Lay Lay as well as three major credits in 2025 alone, those being recurring roles in 9-1-1 with Angela Bassett and All American, as well as one of the starring roles in Goosebumps: The Vanishing with David Schwimmer.

Elijah is also the co-founder of a clothing brand named Tints Streetwear, with fellow college student Simmi Sen, which provides "sustainable & hand embroidered streetwear" and already boasts over 54k followers on Instagram.

© Disney via Getty Images The Morehouse student has appeared in a variety of TV series, most recently in "9-1-1"

What has Elijah Cooper said about his education?

Currently a student at Morehouse in Atlanta, Georgia, the nation's only historically black private liberal arts college for men, Elijah is attempting to balance getting a degree with his booming career.

He made an appearance on GMA Weekends to promote the new Goosebumps series and explained his dedication to both crafts, saying: "I wanted to make sure I have the tools and knowledge to not only advance my career but also make a difference beyond the screen."

© Instagram Elijah and Zahara made an appearance together over the weekend at Disney

"Morehouse has always been a symbol of excellence, and I knew it was the right place to further my education."

Elijah and Zahara's relationship

Not much is known about Elijah and Zahara's romance, or how the pair met. It is likely they first got in touch through either common Hollywood circles or college circles, given both attend schools that are part of the Atlanta University Center academic consortium.

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old sparked engagement rumors when she and Elijah were spotted after a dinner in West Hollywood and sported a ring on *that* finger. However, there's been no word on the matter since, and Zahara ditched the ring for their latest outing.

© Instagram The Spelman College student joined his family for a trip to the happiest place on Earth

Elijah took to social media over the weekend to share glimpses of his trip to Disney with Zahara and his entire family, including his parents and sister, with all of them posing for photos together wearing Mickey ears. He even shared a TikTok of himself and Zahara doing a trending dance, and were photographed walking around the park together holding hands.