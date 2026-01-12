Meet Holly Hunter's longtime actor partner and their twins

Holly Hunter is an Oscar winner, a video game and theme park voice actress, and a mom.

The Saving Grace actress has been with her partner Gordon MacDonald since 2004, and the pair are parents to twins.

Since welcoming her twins, the doting mom has kept them largely out of the spotlight, and little is known about her family life. Here's what we do know.

© Getty Images Holly and Gordon named in 2003

Holly was previously married

In 1995, Holly married Janusz Kamiński, a cinematographer who worked on classic films such as Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan. They divorced in 2001.

© Getty Images The couple in 2017

She met her current partner in 2003

Since 2003, Holly has been in a relationship with Gordon, a British actor. The couple met while working on the San Jose Repertory Theatre's production of playwright Marina Carr's By the Bog of Cats, in which she played a woman abandoned by her lover of 14 years, who was played by Gordon.

© Getty Images They keep their family life largely out of the spotlight

She's a twin mom

In January 2006, Holly, then 47 years old, welcomed twins, reportedly twin sons named Press and Claude.

At the time, Holly's publicist merely told People: "She had the babies," adding that "they are happy and healthy."

Per a 2017 New Yorker article, Holly at the time was living in Brooklyn with her twins.

© Getty Images Holly won an Oscar in 1994

Holly's childhood

Holly, now 67, is originally from Conyers, Georgia, and is the youngest of six children. Her mom, Marguerite "Dee Dee" Catledge, was a homemaker, and her dad, Charles Edwin Hunter, was a part-time sporting goods company representative and a farmer with a 250-acre farm.

She began her career in acting via high school theater productions, before eventually moving to New York City, where she roomed with fellow Oscar winner Frances McDormand, in an apartment in the Bronx.

In 1994, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as a mute Scottish widow, Ada McGrath, in Jane Campion's 1993 film The Piano.