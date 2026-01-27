King Charles tenderly hugs grandsons George and Louis in unearthed video

It's not every day that King Charles steps out with his grandsons, Prince George and Prince Louis, but the coronation in 2023 was certainly a family affair. In unearthed footage from the lead-up to the ceremony on 6 May, the monarch, 77, was seen catching up with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, sharing a tender moment that has largely gone unnoticed by royal fans.

The monarch greeted the Wales family inside Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony took place, kissing William, 43, and Kate, 44, on the cheek before leaning down to hug George, 12, and Louis, seven, as well as the couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte, 10.

It was a rare glimpse into the private world of the man the children affectionately call 'Grandpa Wales' - a moniker that echoes the late Queen's name for her own grandfather, George V. Here, the King shows his affectionate side with his grandchildren, and the role of a present grandparent is certainly not to be underestimated. Dr Sasha Hall, a HCPC-registered Senior Education and Child Psychologist, says that a strong bond with a grandparent is of great developmental significance for a young child.

© Getty Prince George is second in line to the throne

"Grandparents can become incredibly important secondary attachment figures, offering warmth, consistency, and affection that help children feel safe and emotionally held," the psychologist tells us.

"An affectionate grandparent gives a child another relationship where they experience closeness, reassurance and love. That matters because children build their sense of security through repeated experiences of being comforted and valued."

She adds: "Seeing public warmth, like King Charles hugging and kissing his grandchildren, reflects a wider cultural shift too. Affection across generations is becoming something we celebrate rather than hide, and that sends a strong message to children that love, comfort, and closeness are normal and lifelong."

Dr. Hall notes this reflects a 'cultural shift' - a stark contrast to the stiff handshake Charles famously received from his own mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after a months-long royal tour of the Commonwealth in 1954.

Charles' tender moments with William's children

Just the year before, Prince Louis and Charles put their bond on full display as they attended the pageant in celebration of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Prince Louis smiled and giggled as he sat on the King's lap and bobbed along to the music.

© Getty Images Prince Louis on Charles' knee during the Platinum Pageant in London

Charles, who is also a grandfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is not afraid to enjoy light-hearted moments with his grandchildren. In 2019, he proved that while watching Prince George make Christmas puddings for the Royal British Legion at Buckingham Palace, in the presence of the late Queen and Prince William.

© Getty Images King Charles is every bit the doting grandfather

A then-six-year-old George stirred the mixture with enthusiasm, much to the amusement of Charles, who stifled a giggle while his grandson thrashed the spoon around the bowl.