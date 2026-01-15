The real reason Princess Kate's royal nanny always sits in the back seat with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales' nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is occasionally spotted during public car journeys with the royal couple's three children, but little do many know that these car journeys are a key part of her duties.

In 2024, HELLO! spoke to Louenna Hood, a childcare professional who trained at the same prestigious Norland College as William and Kate's nanny, who revealed the role of a Norland nanny during car rides with the children they are looking after.

Royal nanny's responsibility during car journeys

"Being a support and alliance to your charge is increasingly important as the children grow into young adults. Car journeys usually prove a great place to become a listening ear, so you understand what your charge is finding difficult at school or what they are particularly enjoying," she revealed.

Maria, who has been with the Wales family since 2014 after the birth of Prince George in 2013, has been photographed on a number of occasions during car rides with the family. Most recently, she rode in the back of the car with Prince William and Princess Charlotte, 10, in the front on the way out of King Charles' pre-Christmas royal family lunch at Buckingham Palace.

When has Maria travelled with the royal children?

She also accompanied Princess Charlotte in one of the bridal cars at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 as the tot was a bridesmaid alongside Robbie Williams' daughter, Teddy.

She has also been spotted publicly at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte in 2015 and at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

Maria's duties

Though Maria doesn't live with the Wales family, she does have an extensive array of duties. Louenna revealed that Norland nannies are trained to do the following…

Organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs. Ensuring each child has a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. Remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit. Ensure all clothes and shoes fit correctly and are labelled accordingly. Planning nutritional evening meals and liaising with school menus and planning ahead to make sure they don’t have fish pie for lunch and dinner.

Maria, who was recently recognised in the New Year Honours list with a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver), an honour awarded by the King for loyal service to the monarch or royal family, for her services to the couple, is also responsible for encouraging the children to try new foods. Louenna told us they are taught to: "Offer small, manageable portions so your child isn’t put off or overwhelmed."

Dr Sasha Hall, a HCPC-registered senior education and child psychologist, previously explained to us the benefits of this approach when it comes to nurturing children to have a healthy relationship with food. "Children are more motivated when they feel a sense of control. Providing structured choices, such as one bite or five bites, encourages participation without creating power struggles," Dr Sasha said. "The key is that eating is framed as a choice, not a test."