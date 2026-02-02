Meet NFL icon Jerry Rice's 4 kids, including the two who followed in his footsteps

Just over two decades into retirement, Jerry Rice is continuing to live large!

The legendary NFL wide receiver, now 63, continues to make waves in the sport years after his 2005 retirement, including a recent appearance at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games as well as in the San Francisco 49ers' new AMC documentary.

© Getty Images NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with his family in 2006

However, off the field and off the air, Jerry is nothing but a proud father (and grandfather!) to his four children, welcomed with Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell and Djakarta Edwards (since 2019, he has been married to Latisha Pelayo).

He is a father to two daughters and two sons, with the latter two already following in his football legacy. Meet Jerry's four children below…

© Instagram Jaqui Rice Gold, 39 Jerry and Jacqueline welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jaqui Bonet Rice, in 1987, the same year they got married. In 2009, after 22 years of marriage, their divorce was finalized. Jaqui graduated from Georgetown University in 2009 with a degree in Political Science and Government, and attended Fordham University's School of Law for a year as well. From 2017 to 2020, she served as the co-founder and CEO of Tressly, Inc., a hair extension brand. In 2020, Jaqui and her dad co-founded G.O.A.T. Fuel, an energy drink company. She still serves as its CEO. It is now the official energy drink for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Sky.

© Instagram In 2021, Jaqui tied the knot with Trevion Gold, a fellow entrepreneur who serves as the chief brand officer for G.O.A.T. Fuel (as well as one of its co-founders). In September of 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, Trevion Jay Gold III, aka JJ, with Jerry proudly showing off his grandson on Instagram often.



© Getty Images Jerry Rice Jr., 34 Jerry and Jacqueline welcomed their first son, Jerry Lee Rice Jr., in July of 1991. After graduating from Menlo School in Atherton, California, he enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he followed directly in his father's footsteps, playing as a wide receiver as well with the Bruins. He then switched to the University of Nevada Rebels to earn a Master's degree. After his college career, he tried out for both the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, but was eventually signed by the Washington Commanders (then the Redskins) in 2014. He was put on their injured reserve and waived the year after. He was signed to the practice roster for the Montreal Alouettes from 2015 to 2016. Jerry is now a real estate agent in California and an ambassador for G.O.A.T. Fuel. In September of 2025, he announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Sarah Elizabeth.

© Instagram Jada Symone Rice, 29 Jerry and Jacqueline's third child, a daughter named Jada Symone Rice, was born in May 1996. She graduated from the University of San Francisco with a degree in Psychology in 2018. Per her LinkedIn page, she is now a Benefit Consultant, working as a senior insurance specialist with Spring Venture Group since 2022. Her LinkedIn bio describes her as a "highly motivated professional with experience in providing insurance solutions to individuals and businesses." Jada has since ventured into a public career as well. She is an ambassador for cosmetics brand e.l.f., releases music under the name Jada Raxx, and is a popular social media creator, boasting nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram alone. She also teased the arrival of a podcast soon titled "Mindfully Mad the Podcast."