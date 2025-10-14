Meet Atlanta Falcons' Drake London's super supportive parents and older sister

Drake London's fourth season with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons is taking off big time! After a slow start to his 2025-26 tenure, he's gaining major ground, capping off a big victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 13 by achieving season highs in his receiving yards and receptions, posting over 150 once again and becoming the first Falcon to with 100+ receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in consecutive games since Calvin Ridley in 2020. And at just 24, he's only getting started!

The Falcons wide receiver received the fifth-year option on his contract with the team, keeping him on until at least 2026 and guaranteeing him a salary of a whopping $16.8 million, more than earning his keep with his plays. While his plays have gone up and down over his four seasons, the one thing that has remained a constant – his family in the bleachers.

Drake's family members, especially his parents, have become just as notable for their unshakeable support at his games, traveling across the country (and sometimes national borders) to see him play. And as it turns out, they go to great lengths to make that happen, at great personal expense too.

© Getty Images Meet Dwan and Cindi London Who are Drake London's parents? Drake's father, Dwan London, is a vice president of operations for a tech company. His mother Cindi London is a data developer for a publishing company. And ever since their son began playing college football with USC, they've consistently been at almost every single game. Even during COVID protocols, when he played to empty stadiums, the pair told ESPN they got cardboard cutouts of themselves and his sister to sit in the stands.



© Instagram A pre-game prayer for the Londons Dwan told the publication that the family also shares a very specific pre-game ritual – a prayer. "I used to do it in private in his bedroom, just me and him, because I allowed him to play tackle football and I didn't know how dangerous tackle football can be," he shared. "So OK, let's try to get out of this as healthy as we possibly can and ask the Lord to guide us through this whole process. And it hasn't stopped."



© Getty Images Drake playing with the USC Trojans in college It goes as far as the couple drawing up excel spreadsheets for every game Drake plays in a season, figuring out travel plans, accommodations and even food for their visits to locations like New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and home games in Atlanta. Dwan joked that Cindi, who is in charge of the spreadsheets, draws them up "like hieroglyphics," so she even made a cheatsheet for him. Drake's father was the one who trained him to find joy in football when he realized he was underperforming in school, and encouraged him to make it his career after being drafted by the USC Trojans. And support is a major part of their parenting style for both kids. "I just think it bleeds over to our parenting style. We want to make sure that they know that we are there for them and we expect them to be the same way for their children."

© Getty Images Meet Makayla London Who is Drake's well-known older sister? As for their daughter, Makayla, 29, is a working model and social media influencer. She boasts nearly 300k followers on Instagram alone and works as a beauty model primarily, while also creating streetwear apparel. She has worked with brands like Nike and NYX Cosmetics, and per her brand page MVKDRE, she began modeling as a teenager.

