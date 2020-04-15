﻿
The Hollyoaks cast: meet the stars' real-life children

See who's mum and dad to who…

Amanda Holden wears her wedding dress to mow the lawn
Sophie Hamilton
sarah jayne dunn
Hollyoaks started back in October 1995 with just one episode a week, aimed at a young adult audience. Fast forward 25 years and the popular soap is now on five times a week and attracts all age groups – we all love a good dose of scandal from the fictional Chester village! But when the cameras stop rolling, who do the cast go home to in real life? Find out which actors have children of their own below…

 

Sarah Jayne Dunn who plays Mandy Richardson

Sarah is married to fellow actor Jonathan Smith, having tied the knot in May 2018. The couple are parents to three-year-old son Stanley. The star (pictured above) has posted photos of her little boy on her Instagram page in the past and he looks just like mum with his blonde hair and blue eyes.

susie amy
Susie Amy who plays Scarlett Morgan

Actress Susie is mum to adorable daughter Noa Liberty Jane Bar with her boyfriend Raphael Bar. The couple welcomed their first child into the world in January 2019 and we just love seeing Susie's Instagram photos of her daughter.

rory douglas speed
Rory Douglas-Speed who plays Joel Dextor

Rory and his Hollyoaks co-star Nadine Rose Mulkerrin – who plays his wife Cleo McQueen in the soap - are parents to their baby boy Reggie, who arrived in October 2019. The family live in Cheshire.

 

alex fletcher
Alex Fletcher who plays Diane O'Connor

Alex is mum to two children with her actor husband Neil Davies. The pair, who live in Merseyside, share their daughter, Yasmin, 15, and a son, Bradley, age four. In summer 2019, Alex shared the sweetest holiday photos of big sister Yasmin playing with young Bradley in the sea.

 

kieron richardson
Kieron Richardson who plays Ste Hay

Kieron married Carl Hyland in April 2015 and in December 2016, the couple announced they were expecting twins via surrogacy. Their daughter Phoebe and son Chase arrived in 2017 and Kieron recently said he'd like to try for a third child. He told The Mirror Online in 2018: "They're one now and we're going again for baby three very soon, because it is hard, so we'd like to get it out the way, and our surrogate wants to get her life back."

jennifer metcalfe
Jennifer Metcalfe who plays Mercedes McQueen

Jennifer shares a son, Daye Colmic Lake, with her long-term partner Greg Lake – who starred in Geordie Shore. The pair got together in 2012 and welcomes baby Daye in 2017. The name Colmic is a combination of her late father's name, Colin, and Greg's father, Mick.

jamie lomas
Jamie Lomas who plays Warren Fox

Jamie is dad to Billy Lomas, age 14, with former girlfriend Hayley Lever. He also shares a daughter, Polly, age nine, with actress and ex-wife Kym Marsh. The former couple also had a son, Archie Jay Lomas, who was born in 2009 but sadly passed away after birth.

lucy jo hudson
Lucy-Jo Hudson who plays Donna-Marie Quinn

Congratulations to Lucy, who just welcomed her second child, son Carter Ray, with partner Lewis Devine. Lucy is already mum to six-year-old daughter Sienna, who she shares with her ex-husband, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall.

Of her new arrival, Carter Ray, Lucy wrote on Instagram: "Good morning you lovely lot... I have been so desperate to share our little man with you all.... and here he is!! Meet Carter Ray. @lewisdevine and I are so very proud of him, he is an absolute dream, I’m not even just saying it! He has fitted into our lives so well... We all adore him, especially Sienna."

stephanie davis
Stephanie Davis who plays Sinead O'Connor

Stephanie recently returned to Hollyoaks and we love seeing her family update son social media. The actress is mum to son Caben-Albi, who she welcomed with her former boyfriend, Jeremy McConnell in January 2017. The star was briefly in a relationship with co-star Owen Warner but that has since ended.

nick pickard
Nick Pickard who plays Tony Hutchinson

Nick is Hollyoaks' longest-serving cast member! The star, who once dated his former co-star Joanna Taylor, is dad to a daughter named Ellie.

ashley taylor dawson
Ashley Taylor Dawson who plays Darren Osbourne

Ashley's Instagram page is full of the cutest photos of himself with long-term partner Karen McKay and their three sons. The family resemblance is strong – just look at those brown eyes and fair locks!

