Rochelle Humes shares incredible throwback of herself in labour with daughter Valentina The This Morning star shares two daughters with husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes shared a series of incredible throwback photos of herself in labour with daughter Valentina to celebrate her third birthday. The This Morning star has been spoiling her youngest child since the weekend, throwing her an amazing Spiderman-themed party, and on Tuesday she reflected on the joyous day that the little one joined her, husband Marvin and their eldest daughter Alaia-Mai, six. One photo shows Marvin planting a tender kiss on Rochelle's pregnant belly, while another sees her in a hospital bed before a third shows her cradling her newborn. Captioning the pics, she wrote: "Time hop is a funny thing...3 years ago today waiting for our Valle to arrive 10.03.17 Happy Birthday Voo."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of daughter Valentina learning to spin

Valentina is clearly a huge fan of Spiderman, judging by her epic bash, which included Marvin dressing up as the famed web-slinger, a huge bouncy castle, lots of presents, and a delicious-looking cake. Valentina even wore her own Spiderman-inspired outfit for the weekend celebrations, which included a red and blue tulle skirt. So cute!

Rochelle Humes celebrated her daughter's third birthday with these incredible photos

Her four-tiered cake was decorated to perfection. The bottom tier was decorated in light blue icing and covered in black and white cutouts designed to look like buildings. The second tier was covered in red and black icing to emulate Spiderman's costume, while the third and fourth tiers looked like concrete with "Happy 3rd Birthday Valentina" written across them in white icing. Finally, a little Spiderman figure was placed on top.

Valentina is three already!

Sharing her delight over the successful party, Rochelle thanked all those who helped to make Valentina's birthday such an unforgettable event. She wrote on Instagram on Monday: "Yesterday we threw our little Spider Chick a 3rd Birthday party with lots of her little friends and favourite people. She had the best day ever and slept in until 9am today which is unheard of for her. I just can't believe my smallest baby is going to be 3 on Tuesday."

MORE: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of daughter Valentina's new talent - watch

Rochelle and Marvin Humes share two daughters

MORE: Rochelle Humes on the sweet bond between her and Holly Willloughby's daughters

She added: "Thank you so much for to @neribaeventstyling for ALWAYS helping me throw the best parties for my babies... @mlbespokecakes for Valle's cake of dreams... And to @letspartykidsuk for the biggest bouncy castle I ever did see (not an ad I paid for this just brilliant service and lovely people from small businesses)."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.