Enrique Iglesias has finally revealed the adorable name of his baby daughter – five weeks after partner Anna Kournikova gave birth. The newest addition to the Iglesias/Kournikova household has been named Mary, or Masha in Russian – a nod to Anna's roots. The Hero singer and former professional tennis player welcomed their third child on 30 January and already share twins Lucy and Nicholas, two. Luckily for the new parents, the transition for the twins with a new sibling has gone "very smoothly". "They actually love it," the 44-year-old told People. "There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"

Enrique and Anna only announced the arrival of Mary last month, with the singer sharing a sweet snap of himself holding his new daughter on Instagram. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," he wrote in the caption. And it was only in January that it was revealed that the couple were expecting a third child after HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! exclusively published photos of Anna's bump.

It comes as no surprise that Anna and Enrique chose not to make a public baby announcement. They welcomed their first babies in 2017 following a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the world’s media. It was once again HOLA! that confirmed the news of the twins' birth, just a few days after their arrival into the world.

While Spanish singer Enrique and Anna, who have been together since 2001, usually keep a low profile online, the proud mum did share a sweet video of their twins earlier this month. The adorable toddlers can be seen smiling and running outside, with the clip set to Enrique's hit 2012 track, Finally Found You. "#happynewyear," Anna captioned her post, in both English and her native Russian.

