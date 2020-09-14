Japan’s best-selling skincare brand has hit the UK – here’s everything you need to know In partnership with Hada Labo Tokyo™

Beauty lovers, you’ll want to spread the word about Hada Labo Tokyo™ - Japan’s number one selling skincare brand that’s now available in the UK. Seeing as Asian skincare routines are renowned for creating supple, soft, and blemish-free complexions, there is something to learn from using a Hada Labo Tokyo™ recommended regime.

Traditionally in the UK, skincare regimes follow a simple three-step process: cleanse, tone and moisturise. But in Japan, it is popular to cleanse, hydrate and then moisturise. That is where Hada Labo Tokyo™ comes in: formulated for dry and dehydrated skin, this super skincare brand is designed to boost hydration by supplementing your skin with hyaluronic acid. Learn more about why their products are loved by the UK’s leading skincare influencers, below.

What makes Hada Labo Tokyo™ skincare unique?

Having amassed a cult following online, Hada Labo Tokyo™ is popular for its ability to transform even the dullest of skin into something magical. How? With a special combination of powered hyaluronic acid ingredients. Oooh!

Hyaluronic acid is naturally produced by the body and helps to hydrate and plump skin. But after you reach the age 39, your body begins to produce less of it, and as a result, your skin can become more prone to developing wrinkles and dryness. While lots of skincare brands offer ranges which utilise hyaluronic acid, Hada Labo Tokyo™ has developed something truly unique and unlike anything else on the market: their products contain up to four different types of hyaluronic acid combined to make one supercharged skincare product!

What types of hyaluronic acid does Hada Labo Tokyo™ use?

The Japanese brand uses four types of hyaluronic acid which all work on different levels of the skin:

• Large hyaluronic acid: this is the largest size molecule which acts on the skin’s surface to hold in moisture, giving long-lasting hydration.

• Standard hyaluronic acid: this medium-sized molecule holds 1000 times its weight in water and is retained in the top layer of the skin.

• Super hyaluronic acid: this clever HA retains two times more water than standard hyaluronic acid, so it’s kind of a big deal.

• Nano hyaluronic acid: this little nano molecule penetrates deeper and plumps the skin from within.

Who can use Hada Labo Tokyo™ products?

Hada Labo Tokyo™ products have been formulated specifically for dry and dehydrated skin (at any age!), so somebody who shares those skincare issues or wants to address anti-ageing concerns is an ideal candidate.

What are the best Hada Labo Tokyo™ skincare products?

The brand has two targeted ranges: Super HA and Super HA Anti-Ageing, both of which will elevate your skincare regime.

Dubbed the holy grail of the range, the Hada Labo Tokyo™Anti-Ageing Super Hydrator Lotion is one to add to your bathroom cabinet. Combining 4 different types of hyaluronic acid, collagen and retinol this light lotion will quench dry skin by promoting moisture retention. Apply after cleansing and before moisturizing liberally to the face, neck and chest area

A fast-absorbing, advanced day cream enriched with powerful anti-ageing ingredients like retinol, collagen and 4 types of Hyaluronic Acid. Delivers deep moisturisation and a bouncy, more youthful-looking complexion.

A rejuvenating night treatment formulated with 3 types of Hyaluronic Acid, Tetrapeptide-5 and collagen to boost the skin’s elasticity and hydrate at a deeper level. This special cream contains 24 functional ingredients and feels as lux on the skin as other premium priced products.

Plump and lift the delicate areas of skin around your eye and mouth with this hero product. Containing four types of hyaluronic acid, collagen and retinol, this cream will help firm skin smooth our fine lines.

Where can I buy Hada Labo Tokyo™?

