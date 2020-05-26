Mrs Hinch's makeup buys: From her skincare routine, to her favourite foundation & go-to tanning products

Leanne Bayley
Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, is known for her cleaning hacks and her parenting tips, but she's also pretty knowledgeable about beauty, too. The former hairdresser often shares with her 3.4 million Instagram fans a look at her daily beauty routine - whether it's the cheap skincare she's trying, the hair products she loves, her go-to tanning solutions and the lashes she loves. Keep scrolling to see what Mrs Hinch loves in her enviable beauty baskets...
Mrs Hinch's favourite makeup products
Mrs Hinch is a lover of makeup, often raving about her love of full-coverage foundations, a dewy highlighter and her favourite lashes. These are the products she has told her followers that she uses...
Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation, £34, Look Fantastic
Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Corrector, £21, Cult Beauty
SOSU x Dani Dyer lashes, £5.95, FalseEyelashes.co.uk
Mrs Hinch's favourite hair products and tools
Mrs Hinch's hair is the envy of her followers and they love to know what's in her kit. The cleanfluencer used to be a hairdresser so she definitely has the knowledge when it comes to hair care. Keep scrolling to see the hair tools she loves and the products she applies...
The ghd styler, £149, ghd
ghd Soft Curl Tong, £129, ghd
BaByliss Curling Wand Pro, £28, Feel Unique
Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel Heat Protection Spray, £4, Amazon
got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder, £2.49, Superdrug
Hair wraps, £2.95, eBay
Mrs Hinch's skin care routine
At the beginning of lockdown, Mrs Hinch decided to test out new skincare buys from The Ordinary, the brand with a cult following online with skincare lovers. The 30-year-old listed out her full skincare favourites and these are the products she uses the most...
The current skincare routine
Products from left to right: The Ordinary for her skincare, Eufora Style Pure Polish for her hair, Molton Brown for her hands, and the Primark Lip Hydration Drops
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, £5.50, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, £4.90, and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90, all Cult Beauty
Garnier Eye Tissue Mask, £1.99, Boots
Mrs Hinch favourite tanning products
Mrs Hinch loves to have a sun-kissed glow, and often shares with her followers her favourite tanning treatments.
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, £10.04, Look Fantastic
Skinny Tan - Tan and Tone, £15.35, Feel Unique
Mrs Hinch perfume she loves
No, she doesn't spritz herself with Zoflora, even though she would probably buy the perfume if it was released. Instead, she expressed a love of this high-street steal of a scent...
Cashmere, £15, NEXT
Mrs Hinch's bodycare essentials
Body care treat and a steal - Mrs Hinch revealed that her publisher, Penguin, gifted her an expensive bodycare lotion when her first book came out but it's too fancy to use. We say, use it! She has also expressed a love of Dove.
Dove Hydro Body Lotion pack of four, £13, Amazon
Diptique Fresh Lotion, £45, John Lewis
Mrs Hinch's bathtime treats
You can't beat a lovely bath, and Mrs Hinch is a fan of some rest and relaxation in the tub. Keep scrolling to see her favourite skincare treats and the products she stores away for easy access come bath time.
From left to right: Weleda Lavender Relaxing Bath Milk, £14,95, The Body Shop's Tahitian Tiaré Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel, £7, and Radox Sleep Aromatherapy Calm Your Mind Bath Oil, £3.99
Child's Farm Baby Bedtime Bubbles, £3, Amazon
Mrs Hinch's sleep essentials
If you follow Mrs Hinch you'll know that sleep isn't her friend - and she often spends time awake chatting with her followers when she's supposed to be getting her beauty sleep. To combat the lack of Zzs, Mrs Hinch has a few dressing table beauty purchases to help her relax and get some shut-eye.
Aromatherapy Beauty Sleep Pillow Mist, £4, Avon
Sleep Together Calming Spray, £22, and Deep Sleep Breathe In, £18, both This Works
