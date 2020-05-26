Mrs Hinch's makeup buys: From her skincare routine, to her favourite foundation & go-to tanning products Have a look at Mrs Hinch's beauty routine...

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, is known for her cleaning hacks and her parenting tips, but she's also pretty knowledgeable about beauty, too. The former hairdresser often shares with her 3.4 million Instagram fans a look at her daily beauty routine - whether it's the skincare she's trying, the hair products she loves, her go-to tanning solutions and the lashes she always buys. Keep scrolling to see what Mrs Hinch has in her enviable beauty baskets...

Mrs Hinch's favourite makeup products

Mrs Hinch is a lover of makeup, often raving about her love of full-coverage foundations, a dewy highlighter and her favourite lashes. These are the products she has told her followers that she uses...

Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation, £34, Look Fantastic

Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Corrector, £21, Cult Beauty

SOSU x Dani Dyer lashes, £5.95, FalseEyelashes.co.uk

Mrs Hinch's favourite hair products and tools

Mrs Hinch's hair is the envy of her followers and they love to know what's in her kit. The cleanfluencer used to be a hairdresser so she definitely has the knowledge when it comes to hair care. Keep scrolling to see the hair tools she loves and the products she applies...

The ghd styler, £149, ghd

ghd Soft Curl Tong, £129, ghd

BaByliss Curling Wand Pro, £28, Feel Unique

Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel Heat Protection Spray, £4, Amazon

got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder, £2.49, Superdrug

Hair wraps, £2.95, eBay

Mrs Hinch's skin care routine

At the beginning of lockdown, Mrs Hinch decided to test out new skincare buys from The Ordinary, the brand with a cult following online with skincare lovers. The 30-year-old listed out her full skincare favourites and these are the products she uses the most...

The current skincare routine

Products from left to right: The Ordinary for her skincare, Eufora Style Pure Polish for her hair, Molton Brown for her hands, and the Primark Lip Hydration Drops

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, £5.50, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, £4.90, and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90, all Cult Beauty

Garnier Eye Tissue Mask, £1.99, Boots

Mrs Hinch favourite tanning products

Mrs Hinch loves to have a sun-kissed glow, and often shares with her followers her favourite tanning treatments.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, £10.04, Look Fantastic

Skinny Tan - Tan and Tone, £15.35, Feel Unique

Mrs Hinch perfume she loves

No, she doesn't spritz herself with Zoflora, even though she would probably buy the perfume if it was released. Instead, she expressed a love of this high-street steal of a scent...

Cashmere, £15, NEXT

Mrs Hinch's bodycare essentials

Body care treat and a steal - Mrs Hinch revealed that her publisher, Penguin, gifted her an expensive bodycare lotion when her first book came out but it's too fancy to use. We say, use it! She has also expressed a love of Dove.

Dove Hydro Body Lotion pack of four, £13, Amazon

Diptique Fresh Lotion, £45, John Lewis

Mrs Hinch's bathtime treats

You can't beat a lovely bath, and Mrs Hinch is a fan of some rest and relaxation in the tub. Keep scrolling to see her favourite skincare treats and the products she stores away for easy access come bath time.

From left to right: Weleda Lavender Relaxing Bath Milk, £14,95, The Body Shop's Tahitian Tiaré Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel, £7, and Radox Sleep Aromatherapy Calm Your Mind Bath Oil, £3.99

Child's Farm Baby Bedtime Bubbles, £3, Amazon

Mrs Hinch's sleep essentials

If you follow Mrs Hinch you'll know that sleep isn't her friend - and she often spends time awake chatting with her followers when she's supposed to be getting her beauty sleep. To combat the lack of Zzs, Mrs Hinch has a few dressing table beauty purchases to help her relax and get some shut-eye.

Aromatherapy Beauty Sleep Pillow Mist, £4, Avon

Sleep Together Calming Spray, £22, and Deep Sleep Breathe In, £18, both This Works

