﻿
mrs-hinch-beauty

Mrs Hinch's makeup buys: From her skincare routine, to her favourite foundation & go-to tanning products

Have a look at Mrs Hinch's beauty routine...

Leanne Bayley

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, is known for her cleaning hacks and her parenting tips, but she's also pretty knowledgeable about beauty, too. The former hairdresser often shares with her 3.4 million Instagram fans a look at her daily beauty routine - whether it's the skincare she's trying, the hair products she loves, her go-to tanning solutions and the lashes she always buys. Keep scrolling to see what Mrs Hinch has in her enviable beauty baskets... 

MORE: Everything you need to know about Mrs Hnch 

Mrs Hinch's favourite makeup products

makeup

Mrs Hinch is a lover of makeup, often raving about her love of full-coverage foundations, a dewy highlighter and her favourite lashes. These are the products she has told her followers that she uses... 

makeup-foundation

Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation, £34, Look Fantastic

BUY NOW 

makeup-concealer

Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Corrector, £21, Cult Beauty

BUY NOW 

makeup-lashes

SOSU x Dani Dyer lashes, £5.95, FalseEyelashes.co.uk

BUY NOW 

RELATED: Mrs Hinch's £8 summer dress comes in 18 colours - and they're all selling out

Mrs Hinch's favourite hair products and tools 

hair-hinch

Mrs Hinch's hair is the envy of her followers and they love to know what's in her kit. The cleanfluencer used to be a hairdresser so she definitely has the knowledge when it comes to hair care. Keep scrolling to see the hair tools she loves and the products she applies... 

hair-ghds

The ghd styler, £149, ghd

BUY NOW 

hair-ghd-barrel

ghd Soft Curl Tong, £129, ghd

BUY NOW

hair-tongs

BaByliss Curling Wand Pro, £28, Feel Unique

BUY NOW 

hair-heat-protector-spray

Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel Heat Protection Spray, £4, Amazon

BUY NOW 

hair-roots

got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder, £2.49, Superdrug

BUY NOW

hair-headbands

Hair wraps, £2.95, eBay 

BUY NOW 

SHOP: Loved Mrs Hinch's curly hair on This Morning? This is the bargain hair tool she used

Mrs Hinch's skin care routine 

skin-mrs-hinch

At the beginning of lockdown, Mrs Hinch decided to test out new skincare buys from The Ordinary, the brand with a cult following online with skincare lovers. The 30-year-old listed out her full skincare favourites and these are the products she uses the most...

The current skincare routine

skincare-mrs-hinch-beauty-routine

Products from left to right: The Ordinary for her skincare, Eufora Style Pure Polish for her hair, Molton Brown for her hands, and the Primark Lip Hydration Drops

skincare-the-ordinary

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, £5.50, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, £4.90, and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90, all Cult Beauty

BUY NOW 

skin-garnier-mask

Garnier Eye Tissue Mask, £1.99, Boots

BUY NOW 

Mrs Hinch favourite tanning products

Mrs Hinch loves to have a sun-kissed glow, and often shares with her followers her favourite tanning treatments.

tan-bondi

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, £10.04, Look Fantastic 

BUY NOW 

bath-tan

Skinny Tan - Tan and Tone, £15.35, Feel Unique

BUY NOW 

MORE: Mrs Hinch is a big fan of the Skinny Tan range - and here's the proof

Mrs Hinch perfume she loves

No, she doesn't spritz herself with Zoflora, even though she would probably buy the perfume if it was released. Instead, she expressed a love of this high-street steal of a scent... 

perfume

Cashmere, £15, NEXT

BUY NOW

YOU'LL LOVE THIS: Stacey Solomon creates stunning diffusers using old perfume bottles

Mrs Hinch's bodycare essentials 

Body care treat and a steal - Mrs Hinch revealed that her publisher, Penguin, gifted her an expensive bodycare lotion when her first book came out but it's too fancy to use. We say, use it! She has also expressed a love of Dove. 

body-moisturiser

Dove Hydro Body Lotion pack of four, £13, Amazon

BUY NOW 

body-moisturiser-posh

Diptique Fresh Lotion, £45, John Lewis

BUY NOW 

Mrs Hinch's bathtime treats

You can't beat a lovely bath, and Mrs Hinch is a fan of some rest and relaxation in the tub. Keep scrolling to see her favourite skincare treats and the products she stores away for easy access come bath time. 

bath-products

From left to right: Weleda Lavender Relaxing Bath Milk, £14,95, The Body Shop's Tahitian Tiaré Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel, £7, and Radox Sleep Aromatherapy Calm Your Mind Bath Oil, £3.99

baby-bath

Child's Farm Baby Bedtime Bubbles, £3, Amazon

BUY NOW 

Mrs Hinch's sleep essentials

If you follow Mrs Hinch you'll know that sleep isn't her friend - and she often spends time awake chatting with her followers when she's supposed to be getting her beauty sleep. To combat the lack of Zzs, Mrs Hinch has a few dressing table beauty purchases to help her relax and get some shut-eye. 

bedtime-pillow-spray

Aromatherapy Beauty Sleep Pillow Mist, £4, Avon 

BUY NOW

bedtime

Sleep Together Calming Spray, £22, and Deep Sleep Breathe In, £18, both This Works

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about mrs hinch

More news