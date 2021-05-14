5 ways to feel fuller for longer

There’s nothing worse than finishing a meal and feeling hungry straight after, especially when you’re trying to diet and lose those last lockdown pounds. Managing your appetite and hunger pangs can be easy once you know a few tips. Step away from the biscuits and read on to discover five ways to feel fuller, for longer…

1. Stock up on protein

Protein, along with fibre, helps you to feel fuller for longer, so try to add protein to every single meal. It’s not just eggs and lean meats that are protein-filled – beans, low-fat yoghurt and low-fat cheese is too. Another trick is to swap breakfast or lunch for Almased, which contains more hunger beating protein than any other meal replacement in the UK; try swapping a meal for one of these to fill you up and stop the snacking.

2. Drink more water

As tempting as it is to reach for the diet fizzy drinks when you’re trying to lose weight or bide your time until you eat next, it actually has the opposite effect and can make you feel hungrier! Water, though, doesn’t, and really does keep your body feeling fuller. Don’t forget, thirst can often be mistaken for hunger – don’t make that error! Aim for 8 glasses a day.

3. Make your gut happy

Gut health has become a bit of wellness phenomenon of late, but for good reason. The bacteria in your gut, part of your microbiome, can be knocked off balance by your diet, where you live, medication and supplements you’re taking. If not balanced, your gut health can have a detrimental effect on your body. When it’s right, though, it’s golden! It helps your gut perform at its finest, carrying out all of the tasks it’s meant to do from synthesising vitamins to supporting immunity and breaking down foods properly – helping your stomach to feel as it should, full and happy.

Balancing your microbiome can be done with certain gut-friendly foods. Germany’s No.1* meal replacement, Almased has been crafted as an all-natural formula, rich in soya protein, bioactive peptides, amino acids and essential nutrients. It’s easily digested and contains important enzymes for a healthy gut.

4. Sweeten with cinnamon

Cinnamon is one of those spices that can be added to sweet or savoury foods, and is a little bit of a superhero. It lowers blood sugar levels and helps to slow down the breaking of food in your tummy, so takes you longer to feel hungrier. Try adding to porridge or yoghurt, or sprinkling on your Almased shake.

5. Sort your sleep

Sleep is a magical thing, and it can affect all parts of your brain and body, including how hungry you are. When we’re tired, we tend to reach for sugary foods to boost our energy. And we’re hungrier when tired too, as lack of sleep can affect your hunger hormones and those that make you feel full – meaning you wake up from a fitful night’s sleep absolutely ravenous!

Take time to look at why you’re not sleeping well; move your bedtime earlier, switch off mobiles and screens an hour before hitting the hay and try to create a calm, peaceful bedroom.

Almased, Germany’s No.1* meal replacement for healthy, sustainable weight loss, is available to purchase from Boots, Lloyds pharmacy, Amazon and local independent chemists.

