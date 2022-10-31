Tweakments for beginners: an aesthetic doctor’s guide to subtle lip and face filler

Smoothing the appearance of fine lines, enhancing the volume of the cheeks, sharpening the jawline or plumping lips; when administered in the right way and by a medical professional, filler can provide a real confidence boost and help reignite your youthful glow.

Dermal fillers replace the skin’s natural supply of hyaluronic acid, which depletes as we age, leading to a loss of firmness and increase in fine lines, wrinkles and sagging. Hyaluronic acid has a unique ability to bind and retain water so is invaluable at restoring volume to the skin, as well as improving hydration and texture.

Teoxane is a trusted and reputable brand offering a range of injectables to treat wrinkles, add volume and improve skin quality. It has formulated a new generation of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers specially designed to accommodate the dynamic and natural movements of your face. These fillers allow practitioners to respond to your needs by offering an immediate, long-lasting and naturally attractive appearance without restricting facial movement.

Dermal fillers differ to Botox, which is most often injected to stop the muscle movement that results in wrinkles. Botox does not offer the plumping, smoothing effect of dermal fillers and their ability to improve skin’s texture and refreshed, hydrated appearance.

The areas that can be treated by dermal fillers include:

- Forehead

- Temples

- Frown/ scowl lines

- Crow’s feet

- Under eye circles

- Cheekbones and cheeks

- Nasolabial folds

- Lips and the skin surrounding

- Jawline

- Chin

- Neck and chest

Lip fillers can typically last between nine and 12 months, while restoration fillers in the cheeks would last between 12 and 22 months, but this depends on several factors including your skin type, lifestyle and the volume of filler used.

When administered correctly dermal filler should never cause any kind of damage to the skin. Your doctor can advise on the most suitable treatment for the outcome you’d like, and there is no commitment to redo dermal fillers at any stage as the product will gradually break down, just as the hyaluronic acid in your body naturally does.

The Cosmetic Skin Clinic offers treatments in London and Buckinghamshire, comprising a team of expert cosmetic doctors and advanced aesthetic medical practitioners. The ethos of the clinic is to provide natural, balanced looks by taking a holistic approach to every patient and providing a custom-built course of treatment.

Doctor Joanna Christou is a qualified medical aesthetic doctor at The Cosmetic Skin Clinic who has featured in Tatler’s 2021 list of Best Injectables Doctors and specialises in subtle, youthful transformations. Her discreet results make her a much sought-after specialist.

Doctor Joanna Christou

Doctor Christou tells HELLO!: “I would say that the art of fillers is changing and becoming more and more part of everyday maintenance for women (and men). At The Cosmetic Skin Clinic, we don’t use fillers to remove lines and puff up cheeks – it’s all about subtlety. I use fillers in an intelligent sprinkled approach, a little bit here and light touch there to give a refreshed, well rested look. That is always the goal I strive to achieve for my patients.

Patients tell me they feel good when they look good and do this for themselves, and that gives them confidence in all aspects of their lives. Fillers are the foundation to the face and give the overall contours of youth.”

Teoxane asked a cross section of women if they feel their appearance is important to them. For those that replied it is, they enquired exactly why, and found that all of the responses were rooted in emotion than physical appearance:

- 65% of the women want to look good for themselves, not others

- 58% said feel looking good is important for their self-confidence

- 59% felt it is really important to take care of themselves

The Cosmetic Skin Clinic, where Doctor Joanna Christou works

As Doctor Christou concludes: "This shows me that people want to have a more positive relationship with how they look, for themselves first and foremost. Women and men are widening the perception of what “beauty” actually is… it’s become more unique to the individual. Overall, self-confidence appears to be the driving force over perfection.”

“I would compliment dermal fillers with tightening treatments which globally replenish collagen and elastin to boost skin quality and recontour where it’s needed most. For me Ultherapy is the most impressive treatment in this category. The benefits are outstanding, and we champion them in The Cosmetic Skin Clinic.

I can proudly say we were awarded number one clinic in the UK and Ireland for Ultherapy for the ninth consecutive year! We combine our high-level technology with dermal filler injectables to work in synergy for natural, balanced, and glowing results.”

The Cosmetic Skin Clinic offers a range of treatments

Doctor Christou has also garnered excellent reviews on Trustpilot, with patients sharing:

“Dr Christou is fabulous. She gives me as much time as I need, and really listens to what I want. She explains and shows me as far as she can, what results I can expect. Everything is always very clear and I never feel I am being encouraged to have any treatments. I am very thrilled with my results. I look younger and less tired.”

“I have been coming to the Cosmetic Skin Clinic for 11 years, both in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire and London… I wouldn’t go anywhere else. When it comes to your face you have to have the utmost trust in both the advice and treatment, which I have. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them to anyone.”

The cost of Teoxane filler will depend on the quantity used and prescribed course of treatment. Under the care and expertise of a trained practitioner, you should look like the best version of you, with a subtle, confidence-boosting tweak to your appearance.

