24 of the best new beauty products to spark joy during lockdown These are the beauty launches you should know about...

We don't know about you but discovering a new beauty product can really put a smile on your face - and right now we'll take our joy wherever we can get it. Whether it's a new lipstick or a new serum or a bright neon nail colour, these are the products that you need on your radar this year.

Charlotte Tilbury's new Magic Lip Oil

The new Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir is a crystal-infused, super-hydrating lip care product for plumper-looking lips. Enriched with potent plant adaptogen extracts and Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate, smooth and enhance the look of your lips.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

Charlotte Tilbury's new product glides on like a dream thanks to the rollerball application. It boosts lip volume by up to 70 percent in 28 days - and it's magically infused with a crystal complex for the spiritual and mythical power of crystals! Your skincare regime should feature a lip product - and this one is spot on.

Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, £28, Charlotte Tilbury

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette

If you're on the hunt for an irresistible glow, you need to try the limited edition Overlust Cheek Palette. A trio of powder blushes in versatile shades creates a natural-looking colour, while innovative gel-to-powder highlighters featuring Skinfused Glow Technology impart a pearlescent lustre that glides effortlessly and layers seamlessly for a second-skin finish.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

Apart from the gorgeous pink case, the gel-to-powder highlighters can be applied with a brush or fingertips and gives gorgeous luminosity for the skin.

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette, £46, Look Fantastic

Glossier Hand Cream

Trust Glossier to make hand cream chic as can be… This new launch took two years to create and the popular brand has launched a nutrient-rich formula which hits the sweet spot between a lotion and a crème—it absorbs quickly (about 5 seconds, to be exact) and gives a sheer-touch finish that won’t leave fingerprints or residue behind.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

All Glossier products spark joy, there's no doubt about that. As well as ingredients like Meadowfoam Seed Oil and Coconut Fruit extract, and calming extracts like Echinacea and Rosemary, it's finished with an addictive scent (it’s Glossier You reimagined for hands), the formula lives in a palm-friendly Instagrammable pack.

Glossier Hand Cream, £16, Glossier

Huda Beauty Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

It's very rare to get excited by a facial scrub, but this Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is like nothing you'll have used before. The gentle, yet powerful exfoliating scrub is infused with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes, BHAs and AHAs that leave the skin with a healthy glow.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

Tried and tested by Huda herself, this scrub promises long-lasting results in just 10 days. Trust us: You'll watch your dead skin cells disappear down the drain.

Huda Beauty Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £34, Feel Unique

Ciate Dewy Blush

Dewy Blush is a gel-balm tint blush with an ultra-lightweight finish. Dewy Blush leaves just a subtle hint of colour that you apply to the cheek, blending effortlessly into a modern, glass-like sheen. Formulated with natural extracts of yuzu and dragon fruit, the blush brightens your base, leaving the skin with an even and healthy flush of colour. For an instant complexion refresh, apply two to three small dots onto the apples of the cheeks, and blend upwards and into the skin.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

These are designed to complement all skin tones, and all four shades have fruity scents. Choose from Papaya (peach/pink), Watermelon (fuchsia), Coconut, (bronze/nude) and Pomegranate (berry).

Ciate Dewy Blush, £14.25, Ciate

Lemonade nail colour by Peacći

When life gives you lemons… paint a Lemonade manicure! Yellow is the colour of the season and Lemonade sure is demanding to be your mani essential. Now, all we need is the sunshine to match…

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

Just look at it! If a bright yellow manicure doesn't spark joy we don't know what will. These nail colours are highly pigmented, 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

Lemonade nail polish, £8.40, Peacći

Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Day Cream

Inspired by Caudalie’s best-selling Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, this hydrating day cream is enriched with potent active ingredients. They act in synergy to keep the skin radiant throughout the day. This cream is for all women who want to correct or prevent, dark spots. It's also an effective solution to even and brighten the complexion.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

The gel texture sinks into the skin and hydrates without feeling greasy. Enriched with natural pearly particles, it gives the skin an instant boost of radiance.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Day Cream, £34, Look Fantastic

bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick

Looking for the perfect lip colour for your daily Zoom calls? We've found the perfect one - and it's called Grace. The new lip collection has been proven to significantly improve the look of lip lines, texture and dryness in one week, without any unnecessary additives. With just one swipe, you’ll get 2X hydration and 2X richer colour.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

All of the new lip colours are inspired by the healing powers of natural minerals, crystals and gemstones. The shade 'Grace' is inspired by Morganite for kindness, compassion and to promote loving thoughts.

Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick, £20, bareMinerals

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

All you have to do is watch Rihanna do her summer face and then you'll immediately want to try her new cream bronzers. In the video she uses shades Honey Glaze and Amber to bronze and contour.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

With seven sheer, buildable shades designed to serve all skin types and tones, this cream bronzer warms up and softly defines your face with a fresh-faced bronze glow that looks natural on everyone.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer, £28, Harvey Nichols

Clé de Peau Beauté Correcting Cream Veil

The primer of dreams - the Correcting Cream Veil improves skin concerns and helps to correct skin's appearance to maximize your foundation. The skin-enhancing formulation helps to protect skin from damaging aggressors, bringing out a dewy, healthy radiance that evolves day-by-day. Additionally, it immediately evens tone and blurs pores, fine lines and dullness for skin that appears beautiful.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

The enhanced lasting control function helps to resist shine and creasing caused by excess sebum, prolonging foundation’s finish for up to eight hours. Also helps to avoid fading and caking.

Clé de Peau Beauté Correcting Cream Veil, £55, Harrods

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

Hair looking a bit lacklustre on lockdown? This nourishing shampoo works to add weightless body and volume while gently lifting away any dirt, grime and product build-up lingering at the scalp and ends.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

Hydrolysed Keratin in this shampoo promotes a silky-smooth finish, filling in missing keratin found naturally in the hair follicle to tame fly-aways and frizz. Biotin releases strengthening properties to enhance strands with increased resilience. Hemp Seed Extract hydrates and conditions while Chia Seed Oil creates the illusion of thicker, more voluminous hair.

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo, £22, Look Fantastic

MAC Cosmetics Sunphoria Foiled Shadow

Isn't this stunning?! The limited-edition luminous, lightweight, eye shadow gives a highly pigmented colour payoff. You can't go wrong with any of the five shades that are on offer, but this lilac-toned colour looks beautiful with bronzed glowy skin and will make your eyes pop.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

You can use this shadow wet or dry, giving a different look with each application. We also need to give a shout out to the metallic bronze packaging featuring an exclusive water droplet design - very chic.

Foiled Shadow in Sunphoria, £19, MAC Cosmetics

Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray for Hair & Body

We might not be escaping to a beach anytime soon, but that doesn't mean we can't bring the smell of summer to your home. Every year Estee Lauder brings out the Bronzed Goddess range and it's always a sell-out success. We predict this year it might fly off the virtual shelves even faster.

Why does this product spark joy?

One reviewer online summed it up perfectly, saying: "As soon as I opened the bottle (and not being familiar with the perfume that is in it) I smelled summer! The scent is just enough and it gives you a lovely glow with little sparkles of glitter in it. A gorgeous product for summertime!"

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray for Hair & Body, £39, Estee Lauder

Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition brings a burst of natural Rose, and instant hydration to the skin, in just one mist-moment. It is bliss on demand. With each spritz, the mist hydrates, refreshes and protects your skin with antioxidants, while delivering a beam of dewy glow that balances, cools and comforts.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

The Limited Edition packaging was designed by artist Adriana Picker, who illustrated the boxes upon her lifelong love of roses. As an expression of her love for nature and botanics, Adriana adores this artwork as "it focuses not on the blooms but more on the leaves and buds and hips. Highlighting that the beauty of a rose comes not only from its much-celebrated flowers but also the entirety of the plant."

Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition, £49, Jurlique

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss

Looking for a super-smooth, ultra-hydrating, not-sticky lip gloss? Well, Bobbi Brown has just what you're looking for, and you've got 12 sheer shades to choose from?

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

Freestyle is a soft coral pink and it's the perfect everyday colour for the lips. Just apply and go.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss, £19, Bobbi Brown

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser

The beauty world is going crazy over Kate Somerville's newest DeliKate range - especially the new moisturising cleanser that gently removes makeup, dirt, oil and impurities without stripping skin of its radiance or essential moisture.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

If your skin is a bit stressed during lockdown, you're not alone. This product has three key ingredients; Goat Milk which soothes dry, sensitive skin with natural milk proteins, Manuka Honey which nourishes skin without any tightness, dryness or irritation, and Jojoba and Avocado Oils which moisturise and condition.

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser, £32, Kate Somerville

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Honey Bath

We don't know about you but we're having a lot more baths during lockdown, and this Laura Mercier Honey Bath is ideal for a little relax and unwind session. Enriched with pro-vitamin B5, oat proteins, sweet almond proteins and hydrolysed rice, the foam helps to soothe and nourish, leaving skin velvety soft.

Why does this product spark joy?

It smells utterly dreamy - it's fragranced with jasmine, coconut milk, almond, rosewood, vanilla, Tonka bean, musk and ylang-ylang, which combine to help relax and inspire the senses. Created with a French patisserie in mind, the crème’s scent is sweet and intoxicating.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Honey Bath, £41, SPACE NK

Jo Malone London Fragrance Layered Candle

Looking for a striking centrepiece in the home? You need to try the new Fragrance Layered Candle from Jo Malone London which blends two of the brand's most-loved Home scents into a work of art.

Why does this product spark joy?

The elegant two-tone glass design has been finished with three wicks and the smell is incredible. You can choose from the 'Tantalising one' which is the combination of English Pear & Freesia and Lime Basil & Mandarin, or the 'Sensual one', combining Pomegranate Noir and Peony & Blush.

Fragrance Layered Candle, £150, Jo Malone London

This Works CBD boosters

This Works has introduced five new skin boosters into the range, and they're creating quite the buzz online. A potent solution for over-worked skin, the boosters will help calm, nourish and maintain skin balance for maximum results. Apply alone to cleansed skin and allow to absorb before applying moisturiser for an intensive boosting treatment or mix 3 drops into your regular moisturiser for a gentler effect. All boosters can also be mixed into your body care regime.

Why does this product spark joy?

You've got five to choose from, so whether you're looking to balance and brighten the skin, balance and energise, balance and detoxify, balance and smooth, or balance and revitalise, there's one to suit everyone.

This Works CBD boosters, £38, Look Fantastic

PIXI Collagen Lipgloss

This volumising lip product is enriched with botanical collagen and peptides to create smoother, fuller-looking lips. The nourishing formula hydrates, softens and replenishes the lips. The gloss leaves lips with a high shine finish without being sticky

Why does this product spark joy?

Collagen Lip Gloss can be used alone or under lip products. It can even be used around the lips to smooth fine lines.

PIXI Collagen Lipgloss, £14, Boots

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Micro Capsule Skin Replenishing Essence

Looking to rapidly revitalise fatigued skin, and desperate for radiance, luminosity and clarity? You're not alone. The brand new launch from Elizabeth Arden does just that - providing the pure, potent and precise mono-dose formula deep within the skin. Tsubaki Oil moisturises and preps the skin, Red Algae boosts the skin’s own production of natural moisturising Ceramides and Orchid Stem Cells help to revitalise the skin for visible results.

Why does this product spark joy?

A Micro Essence has the ability to rapidly penetrate the skin more deeply in order to deliver a more precise dose of the formula. You apply after cleansing and prior to your serum.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Micro Capsule Skin Replenishing Essence, £45, Feel Unique

Lee Stafford Hair Apology Intensive Care Power Shots

Capsules are not just for skincare - Lee Stafford has launched a liquid lifeline leave-in treatment to transform critically processed, damaged hair. Twist the top off the capsule and squeeze the supercharged serum into hands before applying onto towel-dried hair through mid-lengths to ends. Allow to air dry or blow dry. The Intensive Care Power Shots are a leave-in treatment to keep your hair looking incredible.

Why does this product spark joy?

Each perfectly measured capsule contains a super dose of protein, Keratin and Silk to help strengthen hair bonds against damaging daily stresses.

Lee Stafford Hair Apology Capsules, £15.99, Boots

Serge Lutens La Fille De Berlin Eau De Parfum

Sometimes a new scent is just what you need to spark joy, and we're obsessed with this new spicy scent by Serge Lutens. Based on his love-affair with Morocco, this scent is part of a celebratory collection for the brand's 20th anniversary. La fille de Berlin tells the story of an alter-ego, one who is a captivating and courageous woman from Berlin.

Why does this beauty product spark joy?

With rose and pepper notes, this scent is ferociously feminine and is inspired by German film star and cabaret dancer Marlene Dietrich. Key notes: Rose, Pepper.

Serge Lutens La Fille De Berlin Eau De Parfum, £110, House of Fraser

Benefit Brow Zings Brow Palette

This slim, portable brow palette includes four long-wearing brow powders to fill and shape brows and three waxes to sculpt and define brows. There's also two flattering high-pigment waxes and one clear wax. It includes a dual-ended Hard-Angled Brush for precise wax application, a Flat, Tapered Brush for powder application and a Blending Spoolie for effortless blending.

Why does this product spark joy?

Benefit’s signature Tips & Tricks walk you through how to create a wide range of brow looks, from Naturally Beautiful to Bold.

Benefit Brow Zings Pro Palette, £33.50, Benefit

