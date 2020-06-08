Amazon's #1 best-selling lipstick is face mask-proof – and it's now up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As we start socialising again, bringing our face masks along with us, dressing safely for "the new normal" is bringing up a whole new beauty dilemma, especially for people who have never left the house without makeup. How do you wear lipstick without it getting smudged by your face mask?

But what's the best lipstick to wear under a face covering? While many people I know have completely given up on wearing lip colour, the lipstick I've sworn by since we've started wearing face masks is the very affordable Maybelline Superstay 24 Matte Ink Lipstick.

The liquid formula which comes in more than 25 shades is the #1 bestselling lipstick on Amazon – and you can now get it for up to half off, with reduced prices starting at just £4 (around $4).





Maybelline Superstay 24 Matte Ink Lipstick, Was £9.99 NOW from £4 ($4.22), Amazon

As the name implies, it is an inky lip colour, but in a creamy, easy-to-apply no-budge formula. It comes in a wand format and I love that the petal-shaped applicator design with a precision tip means that no lip liner is necessary, just swipe on and go.

Even before the pandemic, the universally-flattering Pioneer shade of red was so popular that one was sold every six seconds!

And, as I shockingly found out when I wore the #80 shade, Ruler, on a socially-distanced afternoon out, when you take off your mask to sip your drink or take a selfie the matte colour stays in place right where it should be – on your lips, not all over your face!

Maybelline Superstay 24 Matte Ink Lipstick in Pioneer, £4.76 ($7.99), Amazon

That said, it REALLY stays on. In fact, a quick search on the Internet will tell you that there are entire articles devoted to explaining how to remove it.

Before applying, I make sure that my lips are well exfoliated so I can start with a smooth canvas. I also have a gentle makeup remover or micellar water and a cotton pad handy at home to remove it at the end of the day or night.

I'm not the only one who can vouch for the Matte Ink lippy.

The face of Maybelline Gigi Hadid loves it, too, and celebrity makeup artist Jenna Menard, who has done makeup for stars like Kate Winslet, has also given the Maybelline Superstay lip colours her seal of approval.

“This formula goes on smooth and stays put," Jenna told CNN. "When you feel your lips are getting a bit tight, just reapply the colour to refresh."

So here’s to abiding by social distancing rules while still looking cute. Cheers!

