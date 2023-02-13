Jodie Comer swears by this serum to tackle tired-looking skin 

As one of the UK’s most in-demand actresses, Jodie Comer’s busy lifestyle requires a skincare routine she can count on. She recently dazzled on the red carpet at the WhatsOnStage Awards pairing a simple eyeliner flick with glossy lips and a glowing complexion, where she was crowned Best Performer in a Play for her role in Prima Facie.

Jodie has been the face of sustainable skincare brand Noble Panacea since 2020, being the first beauty campaign she accepted. She shares: “Noble Panacea is such a huge part of my daily routine, I have my skin saviours and go-to products that I know I can always rely on. Using their products makes me feel confident. As I’ve gotten older I’ve realised I just feel more comfortable with no make-up on.”

Founded by Sir Fraser Stoddart, a Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, Noble Panacea serums are housed in unique individual Active Daily Dose sachets, which preserve the potency of the formulas and protects them from contamination.

This means ingredients such as retinol and vitamin C reach the skin in their purest form, with each dose offering up to 10x the efficacy of a serum stored in a jar. And there’s the added bonus of knowing exactly how much product to use each day, too.

Two of Jodie’s favourites are now available in travel-friendly packaging of 7 doses, offering the perfect chance to sample her skincare secret for yourself.

Prime Radiance Serum 7 Dose, £60 / $65, Noble Panacea

Jodie shares: “I love to start the day with the Prime Radiance Serum. I also love this serum if I'm working out when I don't want much on my skin, but I don't want to feel dry. It's super concentrated, and it's full of antioxidants. It immediately gives me a brighter complexion.”

Aiming to restore youthful, healthy, radiant skin, the serum helps to reduce the impact of stress and UV damage, with a powerful lightweight, fluid consistency providing nourishment and hydration.

Powerhouse ingredients include bakuchiol and glycolic acid to strengthen, smooth and brighten. Apply the full dose of one sachet onto cleansed skin as the first step in your routine.

Intense Renewal Serum 7 Dose, £101 / $108, Noble Panacea

Best suited for nighttime, this serum is designed to help stimulate and support the skin’s natural renewal process. The sealed dose of powerful retinol replenishes the complexion for smoother and firmer skin. The luxurious lightweight, sheer formula also helps to stimulate skin cell turnover, replenishing collagen and elastin. Massage the contents of one sachet into cleansed skin.

As Jodie vouches: "I think the key is to try and stick to your routine; for me, it's quite meditative. It's like I'm doing something for myself, even if it's just 10 or 15 minutes at the end of the day. It's like a little ritual, which I really enjoy.”

