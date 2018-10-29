Kelly Brook takes to Instagram to share makeup-free post facial selfie Even the stars need their pamper time...

We've always wondered how Kelly Brook does it. The brunette bombshell has been one of the UK's most popular pinups for two decades, and still manages to look as glowing and flawless as she did on our TV screens back in the late '90s. And now the 38-year-old has given us a clue as to how she keeps her skin in such tip-top order, by posting a makeup-free selfie on social media after treating herself to rejuvenating facial. The former model shared a snap of her relaxing in a spa dressing gown on a very comfortable-looking bed, and captioned it: "Post facial glow".

Kelly shared this gorgeous picture on Instagram

And "glow" was certainly the appropriate word, because Kelly's face looked fresh, flawless and radiant, proving that a little relaxation and me-time can do wonders for the quality of our skin. And her followers certainly agreed. One commented: "You're looking beautiful", while another added: "Gorgeous as always". And a third wrote: "Glowing like the sun".

Kelly is no stranger to using the platform for sharing beauty tips. Earlier this year she documented her hair colour transition as she went from her trademark chestnut locks to a warmer, red-tinged look that’s just ideal for autumn. The actress shared a snap back in September of her long, glossy looks dyed the new brighter shade, which she captioned: "Warmer Tones Thanks @senizalkancolour" along with an autumn leaf emoji. And she previously posted a few selfies showing off the transition phase. In a series of snaps taken inside her car, Kelly revealed a set of golden lowlights and captioned the pictures: "Baby Lights by @senizalkancolour today."

READ MORE: These are the exact products used to create Kelly Brook's hair at the TV choice awards

The kind-hearted star recently surprised the couple who are getting married live on This Morning, Sarah Roustoby and Shane Maddison, with the news that HELLO! Magazine will exclusively feature their wedding. Kelly then shared some expert tips on how to pose in the professional photos for the special spread, telling them: "The trick is to 'smize' – which is smiling with your eyes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get your own perfect glow with these five steps from Jurlique