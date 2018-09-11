These are the exact products used to create Kelly Brook's hair at the TV Choice Awards The bombshell rocked some perfect curls

There's no disputing the fact that Kelly Brook is a total bombshell and she only proved that once again when taking to the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night. Wearing a super sexy, yet super elegant, deep red velvet dress with a deep-V neckline, she channeled the Veronica-Lake style look even further with her hair and beauty.

Her makeup was gorgeously sultry with winged, smoky brown eyes paired with huge, fluttery eyelashes, dewy, flawless skin and mauve lips which matched her jaw-dropping purple, diamond earrings. She opted to wear her ombré hair styled in tumbling, barrel curls with a sweeping side parting which added to the whole glamour of the overall look.

The man behind her 'do was Jay Birmingham, who also styled Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson for the occasion, and he took to Instagram to reveal the exact products he used on Brook: Beauty Works Whipped Mousse Mask Leave In Conditioner (£11.99), Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken & Lift Spray (£10.00), and his weapon of choice? The Beauty Works curling wand (£69.99).

READ MORE: The moment Holly Willoughby suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the TV Choice Awards

Despite looking like a complete wonder at the event, Kelly also had another reason to smile. This Morning, the morning TV show which Kelly presents a gardening section on, scooped Best Daytime TV Show.

READ NEXT: Michelle Keegan wore a £2,600 jumpsuit of dreams to the TV Choice Awards 2018

Taking to Instagram to share how happy she was, she captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet: "What a Night @tvchoicemagazine Awards!!! @thismorning Team Won!! Thank you to everyone who Voted us Best Daytime Show :) I feel so blessed to be working with such an Incredible team of Talented People!! #AudienceChoice@schofe @hollywilloughby @lisa_snowdon@alisonhammond55 @drranj".

Kelly is also a regular panellist on Loose Women, which was actually nominated in the same category, so things could have been awkward however, we reckon that the ITV lot are all the best of friends anyway so we can't image any crossover would have been bitter.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby proved the ultimate autumnal style icon at the TV Choice Awards

What do you make of Kelly's glam hair? Will you be copying her look this weekend?

Loading the player...

Celebrity hairstyle inspiration: The looks you'll want to show your stylist