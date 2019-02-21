Fans react to the inspiring Brits moment when Jess Glynne removed all of her makeup live on air "By far the most powerful performance I’ve ever seen."

If you watched the 2019 Brit Awards, you'll have spotted Jess Glynne removing every last scrap of makeup during the incredible performance of her hit single, Thursday. The 29-year-old singer could be seen wearing a strapless white dress and a full face of makeup, but proceeded to remove her fake eyelashes and wiped off her eye makeup while singing the lyrics "I won't wear makeup on Thursday / 'Cause who I am is enough".

Sitting on stage in a makeup chair, the Brit Awards nominee was joined by a group of women, also dressed in white, who simultaneously removed their makeup using Face Halo cloths in front of dimly-lit vanity mirrors and ring lights.

Fans immediately started tweeting praise to the singer for her powerful performance: "Loving the message behind Jess Glynne’s performance ... so inspirational and so powerful," one wrote. While another shared: "Oh Jess Glynne you little legend! Showing little girls and young women to be happy in their own skin! That’s a lesson you can’t buy. Well done you superstar!"

Another tweeted: "By far the most powerful performance I’ve ever seen."

Jess has always been open about not letting makeup cover her natural beauty, she was once interviewed by beauty website IntoTheGloss, and she revealed - much like Duchess Meghan - that she doesn't like to hide her freckles. "If I matte out my freckles with makeup, I think I look weird, so I try not to hide them. I use MAC's Prep + Prime BB Beauty Balm SPF 35—it's more like a moisturiser because it's really light."

She's not a big fan of a bright lip, saying: "Lipstick doesn't really suit me. For shoots or when I go out, I use it—but if I use it all the time, it makes me look really old, so I keep it natural with nude or a natural pink. Though I did just do a shoot where they did a big, red lip, and it looked amazing."

Talking about her distinctive hair, she said: "As much as I want people to recognise me for my hair, I also want them to recognise me more for my voice. I think I’ve been quite lucky in that I haven’t had to make too many changes to myself. Obviously, there have been adaptations and things that I’ve altered, but I haven’t changed completely. I’ve stayed myself.”