The face cream Catherine Zeta-Jones uses to stay looking so young

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks stunning at all times and we've often wondered exactly how her skin looks so perfect. And thanks to Instagram, we finally know her secret - but be warned, it doesn't come cheap. The 49-year-old revealed her favourite beauty product which keeps her looking so youthful. The wife of Michael Douglas shared a picture on her Instagram of La Mer's The Concentrate. This serum, which you apply before your moisturiser morning and night, works to smooth the appearance of irritation and reduces the look of redness, leaving your face supple and hydrated. The price tag is a hefty £280 for a 100ml bottle, but a little goes a long way. For those of you who don't know, the Concentrate is famously made up of La Mer's special "miracle broth" which supports skin’s natural renewal process, and what's more, it's paraben free with no artificial ingredients.

CZJ isn't the only fan of the brand either - the likes of Victoria Beckham, Kate Hudson and Kim Kardashian-West have all name checked it as one of their favourite luxury brands.

£280, LA MER

Although the former Darling Buds of May star clearly has a penchant for luxury skincare, she is partial to a makeup bargain. In May, the glamorous actress uploaded a smouldering selfie to Instagram ahead of a TV appearance, and Catherine's makeup was applied by Brett Freedman, who has a huge list of celebrity clients.

Tiramisu lipliner, £2.99, Rimmel London

Brett shared a selection of products that he used on the Mask of Zorro star – which included a lip liner by Rimmel London, which costs just £2.99! Brett called Catherine's look 'Honey dipped glam' and revealed everything that he used on The Mask of Zorro (repetition) star: "I used the Chanel matte bronzer (No. 50) in hollows of cheeks & encased her eyes." He added: "I used the NYX Wonder Pencil (Medium) outside of lip line to create a crisp pop of subtle definition."

He also revealed he used the MAC shimmer eye liner (Teddy), Rimmel lip liner (Tiramisu), Ardell individual lashes (mix of Short & Medium),Gloss-a-holic lip sheer (Honey), Viva Liberata Body Blur (Latte), and Shadow Shields to keep it all tidy. We are so nipping to Boots on our lunch break...

