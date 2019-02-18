Victoria Beckham opens up about her problem skin ahead of fashion show The wife of David Beckham shares her skincare problem…

It has been an action-packed, stressful week for Victoria Beckham. On Sunday, Victoria, 44, presented her second show at London Fashion Week and it was quite the display! Every last detail was thought out - including models, backstage beauty, and of course, the all-important front row. So you can imagine that the wife of David Beckham must have been pretty stressed. The former Spice Girl shared her journey leading up to the show on Instagram and uploaded a close-up shot of her makeup-free skin. A small spot could be seen, and VB commented: "Question… lack of sleep does not agree with my skin. Suggestions please!!!!"

Victoria nailed it at London Fashion Week

It is possible that nights spent tossing and turning may have resulted in the fashion designer's break out. After all, tiredness can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to bacteria which can cause acne.

VB showed fans an up-close shot of her skin

Lots of water, some serious shut-eye and great products should tackle the mishap. VB later revealed a picture of her latest beauty favourite - Sarah Chapman's Skinesis Liquid Facial D-stress - an active mist.

Victoria gave fans an insight to her skincare regime

"The perfect product to spray over makeup to rehydrate throughout the day," she wrote. The mother-of-four added: "I'm really needing this this week - long days and nights leading up to my show!

The show itself was the event of the season, with Victoria's youngest child, Harper Beckham, sitting next to US Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour on the front row.

The sassy seven-year-old even sported a chic french bob, complete with blunt fringe, which was identical to Anna's trademark mane. David Beckham - who also sat with Harper - joked about their matching hairstyles on Instagram Stories. "Harper and Anna who wore it better? Both amazing," he wrote. Harper was a total mini me in her outfit, rocking an outfit her mum has worn many times - a black polo neck jumper and matching skirt. What a chip off the block, hey?!

