Victoria Beckham's fragrant £7.50 birthday present to husband David

The Beckhams. They're the couple with everything – the huge London house, four gorgeous children, glittering careers and wardrobes to match. So what does Victoria give her beloved husband for his 44th birthday? Two sticks of deodorant. It's not the most, ahem, obvious choice and even David seems a little puzzled with Victoria's present. Could he have a little body odour issue or has his current product run out? Perhaps he's taken to pinching Victoria's antiperspirant and she's had enough? Whatever the reason, it's made for a funny present. Oh, and it's no ordinary deodorant – it's by fancy-yet-affordable brand La Roche-Posay.

Birthday boy David shared a photo of his peculiar gift on his Instagram Stories, writing: "Cheeky cards from the kids, shirt cuffs (with a thumbs up emoji) and clean deodorant from my wife (puzzled face emoji)."

The deodorant in question is La Roche-Posay's deodorant stick for sensitive skin. You can pick one up yourself at Boots for only £7.50 and smell just like the gorgeous David Beckham should you wish. Cue men across the country heading to Boots.

The 24-hour deodorant contains 'agents selected for optimal tolerance' – sounds a bit like a spy movie – and is free of aluminium, alcohol, colourants and parabens.

Don't feel too sorry for David though; his wife did buy him a pile of other gifts, including a smart brown leather bag with his initials on. Victoria posted on her Instagram: "Happy Birthday @davidbeckham You are our everything xxx We love u so much x Kisses."

