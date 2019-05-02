Amanda Holden's anti-ageing gold facial costs WAY less than you think We are shocked!

Amanda Holden looks even younger now at 48, than she ever did in her twenties! What's her secret though? Well, the Britain's Got Talent judge has often spoken about her love of exercise and eating well, but she is also a big fan of retreats. The mother-of-two is currently on The LifeCo's detox program in Antalya, and while she has been zoning out everyday, the TV favourite spared some time to share a shot of her having an anti-ageing gold facial. With her face to the camera, you could see the gold foil applied and it looked majorly pricey. However, we did some digging and were very surprised. Nope, AH's facial didn't cost £500 a pop, but a much more affordable £77! (90 EUR.)

Amanda's got the Midas touch

We got the lowdown on 'The Golden Mask Treatment' and it sounds just dreamy. The facial balances ions in the body and reconstructs damaged cells with its gold dust. The regime is action-packed - it includes cleansing, exfoliation with ultrasound, massage, an oxygen treatment and a plant-based collagen is also applied, which firms everything up. Then, the illusive gold mask is applied at the end. WOW!

Gold is well known for its ability to remove toxins, to repair oxidation damage and is especially good for polluted skin. It also does wonders in helping to improve the appearance of age spots, as well as accelerating cell renewal and decreasing skin inflammation. And unbelievably, it even assists in lymphatic drainage and improves blood circulation, whilst helping to enhance skin's elasticity.

Speaking about the retreat, Amanda said: "I try to detox twice a year for health benefits, one of them being before the BGT live shows. I’m used to it now so don’t experience any bad side effects. I really feel a great benefit. My skin glows, eyes are brighter and there is some weight loss but the most important thing is my mental state."

