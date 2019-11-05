Stacey Solomon reveals the drastic effects flying has on her skin Stacey is best known for her role on Loose Women

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash recently treated their family to a luxurious break in the Maldives, and the group flew home to the UK on Monday night. The Loose Women star kept fans up to date with her journey and even revealed the dramatic ways that the flight affected her skin, explaining that not only was her skin significantly drier but that she had also broken out in spots.

The doting mum shared a snap of her and her six-month-old son Rex to Instagram, and added the caption: "2 hours to go and he's finally fallen asleep. Anyone else's skin get messed up on a flight? Mine is crusting up by the minute and I've got three new spots since I've been on here. Why?"

Stacey shared the snap on Instagram

Travelling by plane is known to dry out skin. According to the World Health Organisation, the air in a plane's pressurised cabins is less than 20 per cent humidity, meaning it contains a lot less moisture which can lead to dry skin. The dryness can also affect sebaceous glands. These glands produce the skin's natural oils and tend to work in overtime in dry conditions.

This is bad news for anyone prone to oily skin and increases the chances of breakouts, due to a build-up of dead skin cells, impurities and oils in the recycled air. Your best bet? Always moisturise before and after flying (this will help prevent your skin drying out while in the air) and stock up on blotting papers to keep your skin clear while you fly. It's equally important to stay hydrated throughout a flight. Dehydration is known for causing the skin to retain fluid, which in turn can lead to puffiness.

Exfoliating soon after landing is also an excellent idea. Not only will it resurface your skin, but it will also allow for better absorption of products including serums and moisturiser – meaning your face will be back to its dewy, lush self in no time.

