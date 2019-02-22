Loose Women viewers shocked to find out Alesha Dixon is 40-years-old The Loose ladies gushed over their guest star…

Alesha Dixon was a vision in yellow as she joined the cast of Loose Women on Friday's show and on the discussion of her recent birthday, the ladies were shocked to learn that she's 40. Nadia Sawalha even told her to "shut the front door!" Equally, viewers were also shocked, taking to Twitter to share their disbelief.

"I'm embracing it, I'm loving being in my forties," Alesha told everyone. It wasn't always the case though, as she revealed to viewers: "I'm in the forties club, and now I'm shouting about it whereas before I was like 'oh god, oh god'."

Looking absolutely gorgeous in a yellow, one-shouldered jumpsuit, Alesha revealed: "I do not get out of bed like this!"

She continued: "I feel at my best when I've got a bit of a tan, and a bit of a glow from the sun … Or when I'm sat in a glam chair for two hours, y'know, with my lashes put on."

When it comes to looking fresh first thing, Alesha recently told HELLO! there are a few things she can't live without: "The first product I reach for in the morning is Sisley Face Cream and it takes me 20 minutes to get ready to leave the house. I couldn't live without coconut oil, but Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream comes a close second."

She has learnt some lessons in her forty years, telling us: "I used to wear too much-too much makeup, too many colours in my hair, and now I've learned, the older that I've got that less is more."