Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spark speculation they have secretly MARRIED The happy couple recently enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have sparked speculation that they have married in secret while on holiday in the Maldives. Excited fans took to Instagram after Stacey shared a sweet family snapshot showing the couple posing on the beach at sunset with their baby boy Rex, and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton. The image shows the three boys wearing matching suits, while Joe and Stacey are both dressed in the same shade of blue. Furthermore, some fans are also convinced they can see a ring on Joe's wedding finger. "Did you get married?" one delighted follower asked, while another responded to the picture writing, "Mr & Mrs?!?!" A third added: "Please tell me you guys got secretly married… and if not, please do lol!" A fourth asked: "Look closely… is there a ring?? You look fabulous xx."

Stacey Solomon sparked wedding speculation with her family photograph

Despite the response of their excited fans, it seems the family were simply posing for a sweet snapshot together. Alongside the image, 30-year-old Stacey wrote: "Sunsets and smiles. I finally got a picture of us all."& She added: "Had the best night with my favourite humans. Watching the sun go down, playing add on the beach, stuffing out faces and dancing to our favourite songs. Boys I love you more than you could ever know… Too the moon and stars and back again times infinity [sic]."

MORE: Inside Stacey Solomon's dreamy luxury holiday in the Maldives

The Loose Women star shared a sweet holiday snapshot of baby Rex

A short while later, Stacey shared a series of images of her family on the beach, including one sweet close-up of five-month-old Rex. "Bye bye Maldives… It's been a magical dream!" she wrote. "Feeling so lucky to have had this special time with my family. I'm gutted to have to start wearing shoes again. But I am really excited to get home… Sounds strange I know, but I get so excited to get back home after being away, is that weird? I can't wait to see the cats and dog, have a roast and do the school run!"