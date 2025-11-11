Martha Stewart, 84, loves this collagen face mask for smoother skin - and it's on only $14

Martha Stewart is looking fabulous at 84. To be honest, the woman has looked fabulous for decades. Thankfully she’s not shy at letting everyone in on her top skincare secrets. The lifestyle guru has said she swears by Mario Badescu’s youth-boosting clay mask, which just happens to cost mere pennies thanks to it having 30% off. That's the sort of A-list beauty we like to buy. Martha is a big fan of the brand, so it tracks that she loves the collagen-infused face mask.

AT A GLANCE Martha Stewart, 84, shares her favorite beauty products frequently.

One of her go-tos is on sale for just $14.

Martha listed the Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask

Revealing her skincare heroes to the editors at MarthaStewart.com, Martha's list of must-have beauty includes 15 products she can't live without. And one of the top, and most affordable, products is the $14 Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask.

© Getty Martha's glowing skin is so beautiful

Like fellow stars from Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Aniston, Martha is a huge fan of Mario Badescu, and also swears by the skincare brand’s aloe and rosewater face mist, also on sale for just $5.60.

Meanwhile, Mario Badescu's hydrating and soothing collagen mask, also enriched with oatmeal, red algae extract and kaolin clay, promises to boost your dull complexion and is perfect for sensitive skin, too.

The mask is said to be great for frequent flyers, as it re-hydrates parched, dry, post-flight skin easily, and as well as its moisturizing properties, it helps to purify pores, drawing out oil and impurities to reveal smoother, more youthful-looking skin.

The brand suggests its used a few times a week, applied to clean skin and left to work for 20 minutes. Users can remove it with warm water.

What shoppers say about Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the mask as much as Martha has. One five-star reviewer raved: “I love this mask; it works almost instantly! I have been trying to up my skincare game but have zero time and this is an absolute game changer! Love it! As soon as I wipe it off my skin looks fresh, bright and more vibrant!”

One shopper reveals it's even softened her forehead lines after a few uses. "I'm 50, and have watched my forehead creases that bother me become less prominent and softer." Another was inspired by Martha Stewart's use of the product - and loved the results. "This is the best face mask ever for my mature skin! Instant difference that I can feel and see. Martha Stewart, who has fantastic skin, is said to use this as well. Even though she can afford much more expensive ones. It really is a great value for skincare."