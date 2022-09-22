Brad Pitt launches genderless skincare line with links to Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt shared some unexpected news on Wednesday when he announced that he is launching his own genderless skincare line, Le Domaine.

The Fight Club star unveiled that his beauty brand will feature four "inclusive" products that will "help slow the process of skin aging and give everyone, regardless of gender or skin type, the opportunity to age well," according to the website.

Brad will launch with three products, including the $80 Cleansing Emulsion, $320 Cream, and the $385 Serum. He will quickly follow up with the $310 Fluid Cream, which launches next year.

"I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn’t seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn’t have bothered," he told British Vogue.

The actor's new venture is also linked to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, as the products are made with olive oil and "potent properties" from the seeds of grapes grown at Chateau Miraval, the French vineyard and castle he purchased with the actress in 2012.

Brad's new skincare line, Le Domaine

The former couple are currently involved in an estate battle over the property, with Angelina reportedly suing Brad for $250 million over claims he "stole" their wine business.

The court case was initially prompted when, following their split, the philanthropist entered an agreement to sell her stake to a group called Tenute del Mondo, but the actor attempted to stop the deal.

Brad claimed that the sale was made in violation of an agreement that neither party would sell without the other's agreement. He also claimed that Yuri Shefler, the Russian businessman who owns the group which bought Angelina's stake – Stoli – would undermine his remaining stake in the wine company.

Brad used ingredients grown on the former couple's French vineyard

Angelina and Brad took control of the company, which is best known for its rosé, when they moved into the main villa in 2008, and the two were married there in 2014.

The villa was bought for $28.4 million, and they began selling their own rosé five years later, under the guidance of the Perrin winemaking family. Since then, Miraval has expanded into selling olive oil as well.

