Angelina Jolie's daughter's dorm room at college revealed - see photos The star shares her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children have lived in some pretty impressive family mansions, but that's all about to change for Zahara, who is headed off to Spelman college.

The actress and her oldest daughter appeared in photos shared by Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman on Instagram which appeared to reveal where she'll be living.

In the snapshot, Angelina, Zahara and Darryl are smiling for a selfie in a basic-looking dorm room.

A single bed positioned by a window can be seen in the background and the walls look freshly painted in plain white.

There is a cardboard box at their feet and some wooden furniture to the side of them.

During their visit, the mother and daughter also met with Holloman and school president Dr. Helene Gayle.

Angelina was dropping Zahara at college

In a clip of their interview, Angelina revealed how she was feeling about dropping Zahara off at college.

"I'm gonna start crying," she said. "I have not started crying yet."

Angelina and Brad have both expressed their pride in Zahara's achievements in getting into the prestigious educational establishment.

Brad was asked during a recent red carpet appearance what he thought of his daughter's upcoming move. He was visibly emotional and held back tears, calling the news "beautiful".

Angelina is a proud mom to her six children

Spelman College is a historical black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angelina, meanwhile, shared the news in a rare Instagram post, alongside a photo of Zahara posing with her new college friends.

She wrote: "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

