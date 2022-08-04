Brad Pitt opens up about loving life as he has an emotional look back at his career The star has been as candid as it gets

Brad Pitt is living his best life! Though the actor has had many wins and accomplishments throughout his multi-decade acting career, he maintains that nothing compares to his life now, despite the unexpected changes ahead.

As the star tours the world promoting his latest action film, Bullet Train, starring Bad Bunny, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, he has had an emotional look back at his life and career, and the choices he has made along the way.

While he still may be struggling with a property battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and the two are facing a bittersweet goodbye as their daughter, Zahara, goes off to college, Brad insists that life right now is better than ever.

WATCH: Talking exclusively with HELLO! at the red carpet premiere of Bullet Train, Brad let slip his secret with Sandra Bullock

During an interview with Good Morning America which aired on 4 August, the Oscar winning actor made the heartfelt confession that: "I am really content with my choices."

He further explained: "I really enjoy what I do," before endearingly admitting: "I'm just enjoying it more than I ever have."

Bullet Train is only the second movie he has acted in since the pandemic – he most recently also starred in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock – and as he makes a return to set, he revealed he can't help but feel emotional about what a privilege it is to be able to keep working after so many years.

Fans can't help but note what a blast Brad seems to be having on the red carpet

He said: "I walk on set and I actually had moments where I just [thought], 'I am so fortunate to be here.'"

Brad has been nothing but candid as he conducts interviews while promoting the star-studded action movie, and during a recent red carpet, he got choked up as he spoke about his daughter's impending move away from home.

His daughter Zahara is set to go to Spelman College in the fall

"Yeah, that's beautiful, it's really beautiful," he said of Zahara's admission to Spelman College.

Angelina announced the news of Zahara's enrollment on 1 August with an adorable picture of the soon to be college student posing alongside some of her "Spelman sisters," looking happy as can be about her choice.

