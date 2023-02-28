Sarah Ferguson wows fans with youthful glow in new portrait The Duchess of York has never looked better

Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram to share a brand new portrait of herself, and fans were amazed by her fresh-faced look.

Posing in a pretty pink blazer with ultra-defined dark eye makeup, Sarah, 63, looked better than ever, and her followers were quick to marvel at her ageless look. "Glowing! You deserve all the best," one wrote, while another commented: "You look incredible Sarah."

Sarah Ferguson unveiled a new look on social media

Another fan noted: "I think u are amazing and always have been, such a lovely lady."

There's no denying Sarah's radiance in the photo, and the Duchess has spoken candidly in the past about how she maintains her youthful visage.

What surgery has Sarah Ferguson had?

In 2019 she shared that she's had Botox in the past, but has since moved on to other treatments, telling the Daily Mail: "I'm really happy to be open about what I've had done."

Fergie maintains her youthful look with cosmetic procedures

The 63-year-old shared that she opted for mesotherapy injections in 2013, which is a technique that uses injections of a cocktail of vitamins, enzymes, hormones and plant extracts to rejuvenate and tighten skin.

REVEALED: Why Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew still live together 26 years after divorce

She then graduated onto fillers and thread lifts. A thread lift, which involves no knives and takes less than an hour, uses medical threads which are inserted into the skin to pull and lift the face.

The threads dissolve after six to eight months, but the results are reported to last two years. "It's like garden trellising for sweet peas," the Duchess explained. "You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up."

Sarah Ferguson is open about the work she has done

She continued: "They also encourage collagen production. It takes a couple of months, then the sweet peas bloom! Before I had it done I thought, 'Oh this is going to be painful' but it wasn't bad. My skin responded well. I think if you look at photos of me after I had it done, I look much better."

MOST READ: Sarah Ferguson hints at 'new beginnings' with new Instagram overhaul

Whatever Sarah does, it certainly works for her, keeping her looking well despite the fact that she and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, are going through a stressful time at the moment.

The pair, who still live together in Windsor, are at the centre of reports they may have to leave Royal Lodge, amid news of King Charles' plans to tighten royal spending including Andrew's allowance.

LISTEN: Why royals need to pack extra blood while on tour