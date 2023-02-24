Why Prince Andrew won't leave Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson The Duke of York signed a 75-year lease on the £30million property

Prince Andrew is at the centre of reports he may have to leave Royal Lodge alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but it seems unlikely the late Queen Elizabeth II's son will have to vacate the property.

The former couple, who still live together 26 years after their divorce was finalised, have called the Grade II listed abode their home since 2004 and relished in its 98 acres of land. Amid reports of King Charles' plans to tighten royal spending including Andrew's allowance, which came from the Duchy of Lancaster, what does this mean for the fate of £30million Royal Lodge?

In 2003, Prince Andrew signed a 75-year lease which agreed he would pay £250 a week to reside at the royal home.

As long as he is able to fund this cost himself, as well as adhering to the strict rules about living at Royal Lodge, he is likely to remain at the property.

Prince Andrew signed a 75-year lease to reside at Royal Lodge

The royal leases the home from the Crown Estate, an agreement established with a £1million one-off payment. Should Prince Andrew ever break the lease, the property would revert back to the Crown Estate.

Under the terms of the unique contract, the Duke of York is under strict instructions about what he can and cannot do to the house, and he is responsible for the refurbishment costs in order to restore and upkeep the historical building.

Sarah Ferguson often shares photos inside the £30million property

A report published in 2005 states that the agreement "requires that the character of the property be maintained as a Royal Park and forest".

Picture perfect Royal Lodge is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens. We can see why Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrated their weddings at the grand home.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie celebrated their weddings at Royal Lodge

The abode often provides the backdrop for Sarah's YouTube videos for her Fergie and Friends channel where she reads children's books.

Locations for the video clips have included the couple's large conservatory as well as their cosy lounge – and it all looks pretty dreamy.

