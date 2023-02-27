Sarah Ferguson hints at 'new beginnings' with new Instagram overhaul The former wife of Prince Andrew has penned several children's books

Sarah Ferguson surprised fans on Monday with a major Instagram update hinting at 'new beginnings'.

The mother-of-two, 63, shared two new intriguing posts centred around a lavish tea party. One image featured a close-up of a lady pouring a cup of tea, whilst a second picture showed an immaculately-laid dinner table complete with pastel pink napkins, strawberry mille-feuilles, fresh fruit and croissants.

"And new beginnings…," Sarah penned in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to weigh in on Sarah's Instagram overhaul, with one writing: "Why have you deleted all your posts? Why the mysterious new posts?" whilst a second gushed: "You deserve it. Enjoy every minute!!"

Sarah updated her Instagram

A third fan noted: "She's focusing on the release of the new book. All one has to do is just read the subsequent posts, and it points to exactly what's intended here," and a fourth added: "Simply love an afternoon tea. Can't wait to buy your new book."

Whilst Sarah hasn't explicitly explained the reason behind her new posts, it seems likely that the author is promoting her new book titled A Most Intriguing Lady.

Her book, which is set for release in March this year, has been described by Harper Collins as a "sweeping, romantic compulsively readable historical saga" which tells the story of a Duke's daughter - the perfect Victorian lady - who secretly moonlights as an amateur sleuth for high society's inner circle.

The author with her daughter, Princess Eugenie

It's been an exciting time for Sarah who recently celebrated her daughter Princess Eugenie's joyous baby news. Eugenie – who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank – broke the news on Instagram with a seriously sweet bump photograph.

Sharing her news with the world, she gushed: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer." An announcement was also made by the palace which read: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

The royal is set to welcome her second child

Sarah, Duchess of York, was amongst the first to comment, reacting to her daughter's post with a simple: "Granny heaven," followed by a bright red heart emoji.

A second follower remarked: "A very warm, loving photo. Congratulations!" whilst a third shared: "Fabulous news. Looking forward to seeing your little one in the summer."

