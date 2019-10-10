Sarah, Duchess of York boldly opens up about cosmetic surgery and facelifts ahead of 60th Prince Andrew's ex-wife spoke ahead of her 60th birthday

Sarah, Duchess of York will celebrate her 60th birthday next week, and ahead of the milestone she has opened up about her cosmetic surgery. Sarah, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew, has revealed she has had a little help rolling back the years, and opened up about her different treatments in an interview with the Daily Mail. Sarah revealed that she previously used Botox "when there was nothing else available", but now favours a pioneering '6-Dimension' laser facelift offered by Dr Gabriela Mercik at her Harley Street clinic. "I don't like the frozen look," she explained. "I'm so animated and I like to be myself. I don't like the thought of needles and am very glad if I look well and happy… I've been her guinea pig with new treatments too. I'm really happy to be open about what I've had done."

Sarah began having mesotherapy – an injection of vitamins, minerals and amino acids under the face’s mesodermal layer to plump skin – back in 2013 before moving on to organic fillers. Then five years ago, Dr Mercik suggested she try a thread lift, which involves no knives using instead medical threads which are inserted into the skin. The threads dissolves after six to eight months, but the results are reported to last two years. "It's like garden trellising for sweet peas," the Duchess explained. "You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up."

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York confirms where Princess Beatrice will marry

She continued: "They also encourage collagen production. It takes a couple of months, then the sweet peas bloom! Before I had it done I thought, 'Oh this is going to be painful' but it wasn't bad. My skin responded well. I think if you look at photos of me after I had it done, I look much better."

Sarah explained she is battling against damage done by the sun when she was a child. "When I was little, my mother thought Nivea moisturiser was sunscreen. Of course it wasn't. So that's where the damage began," she said. "That's why I don't go in the sun now. The tan I have is out of a bottle. Fake." She continued: "I need to repair the damage that was done on the beach when I was a child. It's why I had the mesotherapy, the vitamin cocktail to hydrate and boost the skin. I've started the laser treatment, but it's not finished yet. The collagen needs to rebuild. I hope it will all be done by my birthday."

MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BREAK the internet!

The Duchess further revealed that she had also travelled to the Bahamas in March of this year to have pioneering regenerative stem cell therapy on her feet. "I think my toes were ruined by all the riding I did when I was young," she shared. "They shaved the bone [here] and implanted stem cells – 20 million of them from my midriff – into my feet to make new cartilage. It takes about six months to heal but now I can walk in heels!" … Just in time for her birthday celebrations!