Alex Scott wows with ultra-glossy hair and glowing skin as she announces exciting news

Alex Scott announced some exciting news on Thursday – she has teamed up with beauty brand Garnier as their latest ambassador, and she looks extra-gorgeous in the campaign video.

The football star joins Davina McCall and Holly Willoughby as a Garnier beauty ambassador, and she posed in a gorgeous neutral outfit with freshly styled glossy waves to mark the moment.

Alex's gorgeous hair look was styled by celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham, with makeup by Heidi North. For her glowing look, her skin was prepped with Garnier's Cryo Jelly Sheet Mask + Eye Mask, Vitamin C* Brightening Serum, Vitamin C* Brightening Eye Cream and the Vitamin C Brightening Day Cream.

Alex Scott is the latest ambassador for Garnier

In a video shared to Instagram, Alex said: "I'm excited to share that I'm the new ambassador for Garnier. I've always used their products, and I'm so happy to be on board."

Sweetly, fellow ambassador Holly wrote her a sweet message as she reacted to the news. "Welcome to the family beautiful," she wrote in response to Garnier's announcement post.

Alex, Holly and Davina all attended Garnier's Spring Summit event on Thursday, posing together for some beautiful photographs. Once again Alex looked beautiful in a white vest top and wide leg trousers, with her hair in long loose waves once again.

Alex will be teaming up with Garnier to help raise awareness of the brand's sustainability efforts, and will no doubt be appearing in some gorgeous adverts, too, just like Holly and Davina.

She added in her post on Instagram: "I’ve been a big fan of Garnier for as long as I can remember and I’m so pleased to join the brand alongside @hollywilloughby & @davinamccall (screaming inside)... I can’t wait to take you on this incredible journey with me, we are going to have some fun!"

