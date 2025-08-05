Skincare expert reveals this one hotel product is 'your worst enemy' - the science explained

I don't wish to sound dramatic, but as someone with problem skin, the thought of travelling without my regular skincare products is the stuff of nightmares.

Needless to say, you won't catch me arriving at a hotel without my hydrating cleanser, niacinamide, or my hyaluronic acid moisturiser safely stored in my hand luggage.

However, if you're a little less high-maintenance than I am, or perhaps just blessed with perfect skin in need of little intervention, then you might choose to pack light and rely on the toiletries on offer at your swanky hotel.

And who could blame you? Everyone loves a freebie after all. But there are some things best kept away from your face, according to the pros.

Ryan Porter, industry expert from Fat Cow Skincare, notes that there is one everyday item found in all hotels that we should be avoiding using on our face.

© Getty Images There's one bathroom product we should avoid when it comes to our skin

The hotel product to keep away from your face

Most hotels will provide shampoo, conditioner and shower gel in their roster of toiletries – all of which come in handy and save you from adding to your already packed suitcase.

However, if you're thinking of using the provided soap as a quick fix to cleansing the face after that long flight, in short, don't.

"Using soap provided can strip away the skin's protective barrier, leaving you with irritation and, potentially, breakouts. What appears to be a simple cleansing solution is actually your skin's worst enemy," explains Porter.

© Getty Images Use the trusty bar of soap for hands only

Why hotel soap is your 'worst enemy'

I'm no dermatologist, but I like to think of the skin on our face as sacred, and Ryan agrees.

"Your skin barrier is incredibly sophisticated – it's made up of lipids and proteins that work together to keep moisture in and harmful substances out. When you disrupt this with harsh, alkaline soaps, you're damaging the skin's ability to protect itself long-term."

He adds: "Your skin's acid mantle is like a protective shield. When you use alkaline soap, you're essentially stripping away this natural defence system. It's like removing the security system from your house and wondering why you keep getting burgled."

Ryan also notes that these harsh soaps often contain strong surfactants like sodium tallowate, which is the last thing the skin on your face needs. Most soaps are also highly alkaline, meaning they're going to throw your skin's pH levels completely off whack.

© Getty Images Cleansing the face with gentle products that don't strip your skin of moisture is important

Hidden hygiene horror

It's also best practice (and arguably common sense) to bring products you've used yourself so that you know where they've been.

"The warm, moist environment of hotel bathrooms creates the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. Using communal bar soap on your face (especially if you have any minor cuts or irritation) could introduce harmful microorganisms to your most sensitive skin," making them not only unhelpful but a hygiene horror.

© Getty Images Cleanisng can alter your skin's pH levels if the correct products aren't used

Ryan adds: "The science is clear: maintaining proper pH balance is essential for healthy skin function. Hotel soaps completely ignore this basic principle, which is why so many people struggle with skin issues after travelling.

"Understanding your skin's natural chemistry and protecting it from unnecessary damage should be a priority for anyone who cares about their complexion."